Technical Specialist (SCCM / SCOM)

Qualifications:
- Bachelors degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or related field required
- Passion for new innovative technology and drive customer transformation
- Ability to travel domestically and work with different cultures and customers.
- Ability to communicate with a variety of different audiences and strong presentation skills
- Demonstrate effective balance between business and technical acumen
- Ability to lead and motivate technical communities
- Ability to effectively recognize and adapt to change
- Ability to deliver presentations and discuss complimentary products at a solutions level
- Ability to handle customer critical issues and work in difficult situations
- Effective written and verbal communication skills, with both technical and non-technical audiences
- Ability to evaluate end-user business requirements, translate them into technical specifications, and then develop and implement the appropriate technical solutions
- Fluent English oral and written communication
Requirements
- Utilize knowledge of the customer environment to resolve issues in a timely manner.
- Lead proactive delivery of solutions and supportability reviews for customers.
- Strong technical writing skills and the ability to effectively communicate with customer managers.
- Experience with Major Microsoft Technologies [Operating System | Active Directory | SharePoint | SQL Server]
- Knowledge of System Center Configuration Manager deployment and infrastructure knowledge including design, management, and implementation experience.
- Current and deep Windows client deployment experience with Windows 10
- Knowledge and experience of System Center Operations Manager installation, configuration, and administration.
Preferred:
- Experience with Other System Center Components [Service Manager | Orchestrator | Virtual Machine Manager]
- Experience building and updating desktop and server images using multiple methodologies.
- General knowledge of SQL configuration and clustering.
- Working knowledge of PowerShell scripting and automation.
- Strong organization, time management, project management and negotiation skills desired.
Should you meet the minimum requirements, please send your CV to Bonita.