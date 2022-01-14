Technical Specialist (SCCM / SCOM)

Jan 14, 2022

Qualifications:

  • Bachelors degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or related field required
  • Passion for new innovative technology and drive customer transformation
  • Ability to travel domestically and work with different cultures and customers.
  • Ability to communicate with a variety of different audiences and strong presentation skills
  • Demonstrate effective balance between business and technical acumen
  • Ability to lead and motivate technical communities
  • Ability to effectively recognize and adapt to change
  • Ability to deliver presentations and discuss complimentary products at a solutions level
  • Ability to handle customer critical issues and work in difficult situations
  • Effective written and verbal communication skills, with both technical and non-technical audiences
  • Ability to evaluate end-user business requirements, translate them into technical specifications, and then develop and implement the appropriate technical solutions
  • Fluent English oral and written communication

Requirements

  • Utilize knowledge of the customer environment to resolve issues in a timely manner.
  • Lead proactive delivery of solutions and supportability reviews for customers.
  • Strong technical writing skills and the ability to effectively communicate with customer managers.
  • Experience with Major Microsoft Technologies [Operating System | Active Directory | SharePoint | SQL Server]
  • Knowledge of System Center Configuration Manager deployment and infrastructure knowledge including design, management, and implementation experience.
  • Current and deep Windows client deployment experience with Windows 10
  • Knowledge and experience of System Center Operations Manager installation, configuration, and administration.

Preferred:

  • Experience with Other System Center Components [Service Manager | Orchestrator | Virtual Machine Manager]
  • Experience building and updating desktop and server images using multiple methodologies.
  • General knowledge of SQL configuration and clustering.
  • Working knowledge of PowerShell scripting and automation.
  • Strong organization, time management, project management and negotiation skills desired.

Should you meet the minimum requirements, please send your CV to Bonita.

Learn more/Apply for this position