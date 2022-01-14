Technical Specialist (SCCM / SCOM)

Qualifications:

Bachelors degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or related field required

Passion for new innovative technology and drive customer transformation

Ability to travel domestically and work with different cultures and customers.

Ability to communicate with a variety of different audiences and strong presentation skills

Demonstrate effective balance between business and technical acumen

Ability to lead and motivate technical communities

Ability to effectively recognize and adapt to change

Ability to deliver presentations and discuss complimentary products at a solutions level

Ability to handle customer critical issues and work in difficult situations

Effective written and verbal communication skills, with both technical and non-technical audiences

Ability to evaluate end-user business requirements, translate them into technical specifications, and then develop and implement the appropriate technical solutions

Fluent English oral and written communication

Requirements

Utilize knowledge of the customer environment to resolve issues in a timely manner.

Lead proactive delivery of solutions and supportability reviews for customers.

Strong technical writing skills and the ability to effectively communicate with customer managers.

Experience with Major Microsoft Technologies [Operating System | Active Directory | SharePoint | SQL Server]

Knowledge of System Center Configuration Manager deployment and infrastructure knowledge including design, management, and implementation experience.

Current and deep Windows client deployment experience with Windows 10

Knowledge and experience of System Center Operations Manager installation, configuration, and administration.

Preferred:

Experience with Other System Center Components [Service Manager | Orchestrator | Virtual Machine Manager]

Experience building and updating desktop and server images using multiple methodologies.

General knowledge of SQL configuration and clustering.

Working knowledge of PowerShell scripting and automation.

Strong organization, time management, project management and negotiation skills desired.

Should you meet the minimum requirements, please send your CV to Bonita.

