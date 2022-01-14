UI Developer at The Focus Group

Job description:
Create interactive applications that enhance a customer’s experience with our brand and facilitate an enjoyable experience on the business’s website or platform. Work closely with UX Designer to ensure optimal user experience.
Responsibilities:
- Conduct testing of completed applications, websites and software to assess user experience
- Create surveys for research through various social media platforms to gather feedback on user’s ease of use and incorporate the findings in the development
- Build storyboards to conceptualize designs and convey project plans to clients and management
- Seek to enhance the user experience by creating seamless navigation through various digital programs and interfaces within the company
- Use coding to develop the aesthetics implemented within a website or product, from the layout menus and drop-down options to colors and fonts
- Combine interface design concepts with digital design and establish milestones to encourage cooperation and teamwork
- Develop overall concepts for improving the user experience within a business webpage or product, ensuring all interactions are intuitive and convenient for customers
- Collaborate with back-end web developers and programmers to improve usability
Minimum requirements:
- Com Informatics/B. Engineering/ B.Sc.
- 3-5 years of demonstrated experience in creating and implementing UI development
- Experience in writing smoke tests inclusive of UI Automation frameworks
- Ability to setup underlying frameworks from scratch to enable good software engineering discipline with the team
- Proficient in at least 1 of the top JavaScript frameworks (Angular, React, etc)
- Detailed experience with coding and the ability to troubleshoot and analyze websites using JavaScript frameworks, HTML, CSS and comparable languages
- Continued education and research into UI development trends and current design strategy and technology
- Professional written and interpersonal skills
- Ability to prioritize and manage multiple milestones and projects efficiently
- Advanced problem-solving skills and the ability to optimize code for the best possible outcome
- Experience creating code to client’s personalized needs and requirements
- Ability to work effectively in a collaborative environment to create top-performing interfaces
- Proficient with visual design programs