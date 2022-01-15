Freelance IT Consultant

Exciting opportunity for a Freelance on-site area IT consultant
Hourly rate plus commission
Must have solid working knowledge of:
- Networking, both set-up and maintenance, including Ubiquity ad mesh units
- Must have solid experience in on-site solution
- Strong hardware knowledge
- Solid server experience
- Experience in setting up and maintaining VOIP and related products
- Data Recovery experience will be very advantageous
- Own Vehicle with valid driver’s licence essential
- Must have a clear criminal record
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not receive a response within 7 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Networking
- VOIP
- server
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
A premium 5-star rated IT Company
Employer & Job Benefits:
- commission