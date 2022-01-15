Freelance IT Consultant

Exciting opportunity for a Freelance on-site area IT consultant

Hourly rate plus commission

Must have solid working knowledge of:

Networking, both set-up and maintenance, including Ubiquity ad mesh units

Must have solid experience in on-site solution

Strong hardware knowledge

Solid server experience

Experience in setting up and maintaining VOIP and related products

Data Recovery experience will be very advantageous

Own Vehicle with valid driver’s licence essential

Must have a clear criminal record

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not receive a response within 7 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Networking

VOIP

server

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

A premium 5-star rated IT Company

Employer & Job Benefits:

commission

Learn more/Apply for this position