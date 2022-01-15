Systems Technician at Headhunters

Our leading client based in Humansdorp is looking for an experienced a Systems Technician
Knowledge and Skills:
- The successful candidate will be a qualified Instrumentation Technician with sound knowledge of PLC’s and SCADA systems.
- Allen Bradley and Wonderware experience is essential
- 5-10 years’ experience gained in PLC and SCADA software development and support in a food and beverage environment, along with a strong desire and capability to empower people.
- The position will require an individual with sound knowledge of instrumentation, variable speed drives and automation systems.
- This position will require standby duty and overtime when required.
- The successful candidate must be Systems driven to ensure effective functionality of the plant at all times, and have a flair for innovation to drive continuous improvement
Key Performance Areas:
- The successful candidate will report to the Automation Engineer and will be accountable for the site control systems, calibrations, electrical and instrumentation support to all departments.
- The candidate will participate in new capital projects, as well as continuous improvement, and will be responsible for the development of subordinates within the company.