Contract opportunity for a Business Analyst who will be responsible for the analysis, documentation and recommendations on various IT and business-related initiatives.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Obtain in-depth knowledge on how the relevant business units operate as well as an understanding of the IT organization’s systems and capabilities;
- Facilitate and assist in the business process redesigns and provide the relevant documentation as needed;
- Translate high-level business requirements into documented functional specifications for the IT organization and manages changes to such specifications;
- Stay abreast of the latest technological trends and use this knowledge to bring solutions to business units supported to enhance the enterprise’s competitive edge; and make recommendations for buy versus build decisions
- Managing small/medium sized software / business strategic projects
- Investigate and advise on ways to improve business efficiencies
Desired experience and qualifications
- Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Business Administration, BCom or other related fields or equivalent work experience.
- FTI or related Business Analyst qualification is essential
- Minimum 5 years’ experience in a Business Analyst role
- Experience in warehousing/retail / FMCG/Logistics environments is essential
- Project implementation experience as a team member
- Project management experience would be an advantage
- Experience with and exposure to SDLC and Agile methodologies
- Experience with UAT would be an advantage
- Processing modelling (BPMN; UML)
- Excellent MS Office skills (Word, Excel and PowerPoint) as well as MS Project, MS Visio
Desired Skills:
- Business Analysis
- Process modelling
- SDLC
- Agile
- FMCG or Logistics industry exp