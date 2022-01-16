Business Analyst

Contract opportunity for a Business Analyst who will be responsible for the analysis, documentation and recommendations on various IT and business-related initiatives.

Duties and Responsibilities

Obtain in-depth knowledge on how the relevant business units operate as well as an understanding of the IT organization’s systems and capabilities;

Facilitate and assist in the business process redesigns and provide the relevant documentation as needed;

Translate high-level business requirements into documented functional specifications for the IT organization and manages changes to such specifications;

Stay abreast of the latest technological trends and use this knowledge to bring solutions to business units supported to enhance the enterprise’s competitive edge; and make recommendations for buy versus build decisions

Managing small/medium sized software / business strategic projects

Investigate and advise on ways to improve business efficiencies

Desired experience and qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Business Administration, BCom or other related fields or equivalent work experience.

FTI or related Business Analyst qualification is essential

Minimum 5 years’ experience in a Business Analyst role

Experience in warehousing/retail / FMCG/Logistics environments is essential

Project implementation experience as a team member

Project management experience would be an advantage

Experience with and exposure to SDLC and Agile methodologies

Experience with UAT would be an advantage

Processing modelling (BPMN; UML)

Excellent MS Office skills (Word, Excel and PowerPoint) as well as MS Project, MS Visio

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

Process modelling

SDLC

Agile

FMCG or Logistics industry exp

