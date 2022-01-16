Business Analyst

Jan 16, 2022

Contract opportunity for a Business Analyst who will be responsible for the analysis, documentation and recommendations on various IT and business-related initiatives.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Obtain in-depth knowledge on how the relevant business units operate as well as an understanding of the IT organization’s systems and capabilities;
  • Facilitate and assist in the business process redesigns and provide the relevant documentation as needed;
  • Translate high-level business requirements into documented functional specifications for the IT organization and manages changes to such specifications;
  • Stay abreast of the latest technological trends and use this knowledge to bring solutions to business units supported to enhance the enterprise’s competitive edge; and make recommendations for buy versus build decisions
  • Managing small/medium sized software / business strategic projects
  • Investigate and advise on ways to improve business efficiencies

Desired experience and qualifications

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Business Administration, BCom or other related fields or equivalent work experience.
  • FTI or related Business Analyst qualification is essential
  • Minimum 5 years’ experience in a Business Analyst role
  • Experience in warehousing/retail / FMCG/Logistics environments is essential
  • Project implementation experience as a team member
  • Project management experience would be an advantage
  • Experience with and exposure to SDLC and Agile methodologies
  • Experience with UAT would be an advantage
  • Processing modelling (BPMN; UML)
  • Excellent MS Office skills (Word, Excel and PowerPoint) as well as MS Project, MS Visio

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analysis
  • Process modelling
  • SDLC
  • Agile
  • FMCG or Logistics industry exp

Learn more/Apply for this position