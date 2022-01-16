E-Commerce Solutions Architect at Sabenza IT

Our Client is an well known Retail Giant Based in Brackenfell are currently looking for a Senior e-Commerce Solutions Architect to join their dynamic team. They are know throughout South Africa for their great prices and deals.

The Solution Architect strategically advises on and assists the domain architect to drive the eCommerce strategy that underpins all business solutions, creates the architecture for these platforms, and leads the realization of the architecture roadmap into the target state. Deep subject matter knowledge of eCommerce is essential and technical knowledge of Cloud architectures and SAP Hybris platforms are highly desirable.

Minimum Qualification Required:

Diploma or Degree qualified (IT or related technical) .

Minimum Years of Experience:

5 – 8 years Working experience within the IT industry.

5+ years Experience with all aspects of IT projects from business analysis, architectures, system analysis, and design through development, testing, implementation, and production support (SDLC).

5+ years Excellent design and architecture skills and proven track record delivering well-designed complex enterprise-class systems.

5+ years Identification and formulation of solution architecture and solution alternatives and their assessment.

3-5 years Experience implementing solutions in an architecture capacity in the eCommerce industry.

2-3 years Deep technical knowledge of the SAP Hybris eCommerce solution, cloud technologies, and online payment processes for use within eCommerce.

2-3 years Experience with current research and standards in Solution Architecture.

2 – 3 years Lead a team through an architectural development process and collaborate with application development teams, architects and other members of the software development team.

Architecture and design of eCommerce solutions (Cloud, APIs, micro-services, omni-channel, etc.) and integration to other solutions

Commercial and business understanding of the broader eCommerce and retail services industry.

Commercial and business understanding of the broader eMarketing and retail services industry

Software development frameworks and methodologies (Agile, Scrum, TOGAF, etc.)

Desired Skills:

ecommerce

E-Commerce E Commerce

Agile

Scrum

Togaf

Retail

services

Cloud

API

omni-channel

integration

micro Services

micro-services

Hybris

Architectures

roadmap

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

