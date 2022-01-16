Enterprise Architect at Sabenza IT

Our client is a Retail Giant in Cape Town and they are looking for a Enterprise Architect as a strategic technologist and technology visionary the Technology Enterprise Architect is a proven expert and thought-leader in complex IT transformations and architectures including platform modernization, enterprise systems, digital transformation, cloud deployment, software defined network, etc.

The ideal candidate should have the following experience:

15 yrs working experience within the IT industry

5 years experience technology consulting with CxO level executives for large enterprise programs

10 years experience shaping IT strategy and roadmaps and developing, managing, and implementing technology roadmaps and portfolios

5 years experience deep expertise in cloud technologies, tools, services, hyperscalering offerings, environments and methodologies

5 years experience architecting large complex systems within the cyber, digital modernization, and/or software domain

5 years experience participating in RFx technology acquisition processes

12 years experience contributing technology expertise to IT Programmes, Projects and Products from business analysis, architectures, system analysis and design through development, testing, implementation, and production

10 years experience successfully leading architects and technical teams to implement and integrate enterprise level solutions in a complex multi-cloud environment

10 years experience collaborating with program managers, project managers, and business stakeholders to delivery technologies

12 years experience managing and mentoring technology teams and talent in both business applications and operational areas (desirable)

5+ years experience in retail industry experience with an understanding of retail business processes. (desirable)

Knowledge and Skills

5 years knowledge formulating technology strategy, architectures, and implementation roadmaps

10 years knowledge creating Enterprise, Domain, and Solution level Architectures and Architecting and designing Technology Platforms, Storage Infrastructure, Enterprise Applications, Enterprise Hybrid Cloud, and Cloud Native Solutions

Cloud Certifications (AWS, Azure, GCP)

10 years knowledge of strategy frameworks and best practices such as TOGAF, ITIL, ISO 27001, CobiT, Balanced Scorecard, etc. (desirable)

Expert knowledge of business ecosystems, SaaS, PaaS, SOA, APIs, microservices, event-driven IT and predictive analytics (desirable)

Applicants should come from an FMCG or Retail background and beable to perform Enterprise and Global wide.

