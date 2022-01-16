Enterprise Architect at Sabenza IT

Jan 16, 2022

Our client is a Retail Giant in Cape Town and they are looking for a Enterprise Architect as a strategic technologist and technology visionary the Technology Enterprise Architect is a proven expert and thought-leader in complex IT transformations and architectures including platform modernization, enterprise systems, digital transformation, cloud deployment, software defined network, etc.

The ideal candidate should have the following experience:

  • 15 yrs working experience within the IT industry
  • 5 years experience technology consulting with CxO level executives for large enterprise programs
  • 10 years experience shaping IT strategy and roadmaps and developing, managing, and implementing technology roadmaps and portfolios
  • 5 years experience deep expertise in cloud technologies, tools, services, hyperscalering offerings, environments and methodologies
  • 5 years experience architecting large complex systems within the cyber, digital modernization, and/or software domain
  • 5 years experience participating in RFx technology acquisition processes
  • 12 years experience contributing technology expertise to IT Programmes, Projects and Products from business analysis, architectures, system analysis and design through development, testing, implementation, and production
  • 10 years experience successfully leading architects and technical teams to implement and integrate enterprise level solutions in a complex multi-cloud environment
  • 10 years experience collaborating with program managers, project managers, and business stakeholders to delivery technologies
  • 12 years experience managing and mentoring technology teams and talent in both business applications and operational areas (desirable)
  • 5+ years experience in retail industry experience with an understanding of retail business processes. (desirable)

Knowledge and Skills

  • 5 years knowledge formulating technology strategy, architectures, and implementation roadmaps
  • 10 years knowledge creating Enterprise, Domain, and Solution level Architectures and Architecting and designing Technology Platforms, Storage Infrastructure, Enterprise Applications, Enterprise Hybrid Cloud, and Cloud Native Solutions
  • Cloud Certifications (AWS, Azure, GCP)
  • 10 years knowledge of strategy frameworks and best practices such as TOGAF, ITIL, ISO 27001, CobiT, Balanced Scorecard, etc. (desirable)
  • Expert knowledge of business ecosystems, SaaS, PaaS, SOA, APIs, microservices, event-driven IT and predictive analytics (desirable)

Applicants should come from an FMCG or Retail background and beable to perform Enterprise and Global wide.

Apply now for more Information

Desired Skills:

  • Enterprise
  • CxO
  • RFx
  • Hybrud cloud
  • Solution
  • Domain
  • Cloud native
  • AWS
  • Azure
  • Togaf
  • ITIL
  • ISO27001
  • Cobit
  • Paas
  • Saas
  • API
  • SOA

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position