Enterprise Architect at Sabenza IT

Our client is a Retail Giant in Cape Town and they are looking for a Enterprise Architect as a strategic technologist and technology visionary the Technology Enterprise Architect is a proven expert and thought-leader in complex IT transformations and architectures including platform modernization, enterprise systems, digital transformation, cloud deployment, software defined network, etc.
The ideal candidate should have the following experience:
- 15 yrs working experience within the IT industry
- 5 years experience technology consulting with CxO level executives for large enterprise programs
- 10 years experience shaping IT strategy and roadmaps and developing, managing, and implementing technology roadmaps and portfolios
- 5 years experience deep expertise in cloud technologies, tools, services, hyperscalering offerings, environments and methodologies
- 5 years experience architecting large complex systems within the cyber, digital modernization, and/or software domain
- 5 years experience participating in RFx technology acquisition processes
- 12 years experience contributing technology expertise to IT Programmes, Projects and Products from business analysis, architectures, system analysis and design through development, testing, implementation, and production
- 10 years experience successfully leading architects and technical teams to implement and integrate enterprise level solutions in a complex multi-cloud environment
- 10 years experience collaborating with program managers, project managers, and business stakeholders to delivery technologies
- 12 years experience managing and mentoring technology teams and talent in both business applications and operational areas (desirable)
- 5+ years experience in retail industry experience with an understanding of retail business processes. (desirable)
Knowledge and Skills
- 5 years knowledge formulating technology strategy, architectures, and implementation roadmaps
- 10 years knowledge creating Enterprise, Domain, and Solution level Architectures and Architecting and designing Technology Platforms, Storage Infrastructure, Enterprise Applications, Enterprise Hybrid Cloud, and Cloud Native Solutions
- Cloud Certifications (AWS, Azure, GCP)
- 10 years knowledge of strategy frameworks and best practices such as TOGAF, ITIL, ISO 27001, CobiT, Balanced Scorecard, etc. (desirable)
- Expert knowledge of business ecosystems, SaaS, PaaS, SOA, APIs, microservices, event-driven IT and predictive analytics (desirable)
Applicants should come from an FMCG or Retail background and beable to perform Enterprise and Global wide.
Apply now for more Information
Desired Skills:
- Enterprise
- CxO
- RFx
- Hybrud cloud
- Solution
- Domain
- Cloud native
- AWS
- Azure
- Togaf
- ITIL
- ISO27001
- Cobit
- Paas
- Saas
- API
- SOA
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree