Financial Technology Solutions Architect at Sabenza IT

Our client is a Retail Giant in Cape Town and they are looking for a Solution Architect – FinTech (Financial Technology) to join their already amazing team to Financial Services such as account payments, money transfers, airtime, mobile payments, card payments, etc. to retail customers, the FinTech Solution Architect strategically advises and shapes requirements for Financial Services and creates high-quality data, application, and technology architectures in support of the business requirements and leads the realization of the design into the final solution implementation. Deep subject matter knowledge of high transaction volume systems (FinTech, digital and alternative payment technologies, etc.), technical knowledge of Cloud architectures and security is essential.

The ideal candidate should have the following experience:

7-10 yrs Working experience within the IT industry

5+ yrs Experience with all aspects of IT projects from business analysis, architecture, system analysis and design through development, testing, implementation, and production support (SDLC)

5+ yrs Excellent design and architecture skills and proven track record delivering well designed complex enterprise class systems

2 – 3 years Experience in delivering solutions in an Agile project environment (desirable)

5+ yrs Identification and formulation of solution architecture and solution alternatives and their assessment

5+ yrs Experience architecting and developing n-tier applications using multiple programming languages and paradigms

5+ yrs Demonstrated expertise in a variety of application development methodologies and practices

2-3 yrs Lead a team through an architectural development process and collaborate with application development teams, architects and other members of the software development team

2-3 yrs Experience with current research and standards in Solution Architecture

5-10 yrs Experience implementing solutions in an architecture capacity in the FinTech industry

3-5yrs Experience in architecting FinTech solutions from a security perspective

3-5yrs Experience in architecting payment platforms and supporting technologies

3 – 5 years Experience in architecting online ticketing solutions, e.g., Computicket (desirable)

1 – 3 years Finance or treasury background (desirable)

1 – 3 years Experience in defining and documenting reconciliation in line with set standards (desirable)

1 -3 years Retail banking experience (desirable)

2 – 3 years Retail industry experience with an understanding of retail business processes. (desirable)

1 – 3 years Experience and exposure to utilise commercial payment gateways for online payments (desirable)

1 – 3 years Experience in alternative payment methods such as QR Code, token and NFC (desirable)

Skills Required:

Architecture and design of high transaction volume Financial Services systems and technical knowledge of Cloud architectures (Cloud, APIs, micro services, omni-channel, etc.) and integration to other solutions

Commercial and business understanding of the broader Value Added Financial Services and retail services industry

Architecture Framework certification (e.g. TOGAF)

Software development frameworks and methodologies (Agile, Scrum, etc.)

Strong analytical, problem-solving and logical skills

Excellent team-working, interpersonal skills

Develop of proposals and excellent written communication & presentation skills

Excellent organisation and facilitation skills

Strong conflict management skills

For more information, apply now!

Desired Skills:

togaf

agile

scrum

financial services

cloud

cloud api

micro services

omni-channel

NFC

QR

Token

payment gateways

online payments

online ticket

online sales

Architecture

value Added

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

Learn more/Apply for this position