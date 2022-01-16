Functional Analyst at Sabenza IT

Jan 16, 2022

Our client is a Retail Giant that loves looking after their employees and provides an amazing workplace.

They are looking for a Non-SAP Functional Analyst with Extensive Retail experience.

The Successful candiate will have the following experience:

  • 3-5 years Experience in functional analytics
  • 3+ years of experience in cloud solutions. (Preferably AWS)
  • 3-5 years Experience of working on projects in both Agile and DevOps
  • 3-5 years SAP- Hybris Commerce experience
  • 3-5 years Experience in a Retail
  • 1-3 years of Understanding of marketing campaigns.
  • 1-3 years of Understanding of cloud technology
  • 3-5 years of Working as a functional analyst
  • Agile/Scrum Toolset, preferably Atlassian (1-3 years)

Apply now for more information on this amazing venture

Desired Skills:

  • Hybris
  • Functional Analyst
  • marketing campaigns
  • Cloud
  • AWS
  • Agile
  • DevOps
  • Retail
  • Atlassian

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position