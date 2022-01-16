Functional Analyst at Sabenza IT

Our client is a Retail Giant that loves looking after their employees and provides an amazing workplace.
They are looking for a Non-SAP Functional Analyst with Extensive Retail experience.
The Successful candiate will have the following experience:
- 3-5 years Experience in functional analytics
- 3+ years of experience in cloud solutions. (Preferably AWS)
- 3-5 years Experience of working on projects in both Agile and DevOps
- 3-5 years SAP- Hybris Commerce experience
- 3-5 years Experience in a Retail
- 1-3 years of Understanding of marketing campaigns.
- 1-3 years of Understanding of cloud technology
- 3-5 years of Working as a functional analyst
- Agile/Scrum Toolset, preferably Atlassian (1-3 years)
Apply now for more information on this amazing venture
Desired Skills:
- Hybris
- Functional Analyst
- marketing campaigns
- Cloud
- AWS
- Agile
- DevOps
- Retail
- Atlassian
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years