Hybris Marketing Cloud Programmer at Sabenza IT

Our client is a Retail Giant in Cape Town and they are looking for a Intermediate Hybris Marketing Cloud Programmer to join their already amazing team to strategically advise and As the senior developer you will need to have a deep specialised knowledge beyond your peers in Hybris eCommerce and provide technical solutions to enterprise problems.

As the senior developer you would need to mentor other developers to allow us to create a high performing Hybris team by applying develops principles.

As the senior developer you will be responsible for setting up of the design patterns, libraries, frameworks and processes. You have to be aware how the organization and business partners work and be able to adapt, within the frameworks, to deliver.

The ideal candidate should have the following experience:

3+ years in Cloud Technologies.

3+ years Experience in being a developer within a development team.

3+ years of experience in software development and testing.

3+ years Experience of working on projects in both Agile and DevOps

Skills Required:

3+ years CRM Functional Experience (Service)

5+ years of Hands-on SAP C4C Configuration Experience

5+ years of Strong understanding of Workflow, Business Roles, and Key User Tools.

3+ years of strong business consulting experience

Agile/Scrum Toolset, preferably Atlassian

3+ years of SAP Cloud 4 Service Employee Support

3+ years Understanding of Employee business objects and possible integration scenarios

For more information, apply now!

Desired Skills:

JSP

Hybris

Marketing Cloud

CSS

HTML

Git

Maven.Ant

JavaScript

Agile

Angularjs

Soap

rest

Java 8

OO Development

SAP

SAP CAR

SAP ERP

AWS

Lambda

hybris

hybris marketing

C4S

Cloud 4 Service

SAP C4C

Employee support

CRM Functional

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

