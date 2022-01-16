Java Devops Engineer at Sabenza It

We are looking for an amazing Java DevOps Engineer to join our client. They are one of the biggest names in consulting and service most Industries.

If you are looking to build your experience within the various Sectors, this role is for you!

Required Qualification:

BSc Computer Science

Required Experience:

Provision and developed infrastructure using configuration management and containerization technologies (Chef, Ansible, Docker, Kubernetes, Terraform, CloudFormation, Azure Resource Manager)

Define and promote version control and continuous code integration activities (Git (or any derivative), TFVC, SVN)

Design, build, maintain and optimize automated build pipeline (TFS, GitHub Actions, Azure DevOps, Bamboo, Jenkins, AWS CodePipeline, AWS CodeBuild, AWS CodeDeploy)

Experience working on open source platforms (Apache, Tomcat, Nginx, Node.js, etc)

Knowledge of virtualization environments (VMWare, OpenStack, KVM)

Experience with Docker, Kubernetes, PowerShell scripting, Git, Linux, Shell, Azure Resource Management (ARM) templates, AWS ECS

Experience in performance/stress testing is good to have

Experience in Agile is a must

Skills:

Proficient in a development language (Python, Perl, Java, Javascript, C#, NodeJS, Angular)

Proficient in language-independent data format files (YAML, JSON, XML)

Ability to face complex issues by collaborating with different technical and nontechnical stakeholders to drive towards resolution

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field

4+ years of Java/J2EE development and/or server administration experience.

Minimum of 5 years of experience in software development using JAVA and other scripting languages.

Experience with Linux/Unix operating systems, Java, Spring Framework, Web Services and RESTful APIs

Job Responsibilities:

Design and promote operational practices and procedures, working closely with the Solution Development Lead

Promote best practices in all facets of the Solution Delivery LifeCycle (Plan, Code, Build, Test, Deploy, Operate, Monitor) with the team and stakeholders

Architect, provision, monitor and manage various environments (cloud and datacentre)

Implement and configure health telemetry (along with thresholds) to monitor solution and environment performance and behaviour

Design, implement and maintain automated build pipelines and automated deployment pipelines

Manage internal and external stakeholder expectations by providing frequent progress and seeking feedback

Monitor maturity of the DevOps practices and any blockers that either impedes the flow or the quality of the solution

Drive DevOps automation and containerization strategies that align with DevOps principles and standards

Identify and deploy cybersecurity measures by continuously performing vulnerability assessment and risk management

Conduct incident management and root cause analysis

Mentor and guide fellow team members

