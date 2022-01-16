SAP FI Analyst at Sabenza IT

Our client is a Retail Giant in Cape Town looking for a SAP FI Analyst with retail experience, to join their growing team. They are known for their fantastic goods and prices.

The ideal candidate should have the following job related experience:

Experience working within all aspects of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).

Business Process Management experience

Facilitation or Coaching qualification / experience

Business understanding of the broader retail industry

Aris experience

SAP FI experience

A strong financial background

Experience in the Retail industry

Ideally also experience in working with rebates, pricing and cost conditions.

A strong financial background

Experience in the Retail industry

Ideally also experience in working with rebates, pricing and cost conditions.

Relevant Degree with 5 years related experience.

Advanced BA certification, CBAP, AAC or similar

Facilitation or Coaching qualification (Desirable)

Apply now for Further Information!

Desired Skills:

SAP FI

Analyst

Retail

Financial

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position