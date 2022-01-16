SAP FI Analyst at Sabenza IT

Jan 16, 2022

Our client is a Retail Giant in Cape Town looking for a SAP FI Analyst with retail experience, to join their growing team. They are known for their fantastic goods and prices.

The ideal candidate should have the following job related experience:

  • Experience working within all aspects of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).
  • Business Process Management experience
  • Facilitation or Coaching qualification / experience
  • Business understanding of the broader retail industry
  • Aris experience
  • SAP FI experience
  • A strong financial background
  • Experience in the Retail industry
  • Ideally also experience in working with rebates, pricing and cost conditions.
  • Relevant Degree with 5 years related experience.
  • Advanced BA certification, CBAP, AAC or similar
  • Facilitation or Coaching qualification (Desirable)

Desired Skills:

  • SAP FI
  • Analyst
  • Retail
  • Financial

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

