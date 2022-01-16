SAP FI Analyst at Sabenza IT

Our client is a Retail Giant in Cape Town looking for a SAP FI Analyst with retail experience, to join their growing team. They are known for their fantastic goods and prices.
The ideal candidate should have the following job related experience:
- Experience working within all aspects of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).
- Business Process Management experience
- Facilitation or Coaching qualification / experience
- Business understanding of the broader retail industry
- Aris experience
- SAP FI experience
- A strong financial background
- Experience in the Retail industry
- Ideally also experience in working with rebates, pricing and cost conditions.
- Relevant Degree with 5 years related experience.
- Advanced BA certification, CBAP, AAC or similar
- Facilitation or Coaching qualification (Desirable)
Desired Skills:
- SAP FI
- Analyst
- Retail
- Financial
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree