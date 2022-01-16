Senior IT Project Manager at Sabenza IT

Our client is looking for an Amazing Financial Services Project Manager with Retail and Finance Sector Experience.
The Project Manager will be responsible for planning and designing the programme and proactively monitoring its progress, resolving issues and initiating appropriate corrective action.
The ideal Candidate will have the following experience and Skills:
- Project initiation – Project charter
- Project planning – Project management plan including:
o Project schedule
o Project budget
o Project quality plan
o Risk management plan
- Monitoring and controlling of project execution:
o Project progress minutes including issue log, decision log and risk log
o Project status reports
o Project steering committee presentation
- Project close – close out presentation, reports and handover
Qualifications Essential:
- Computer Science or Information Systems Degree/ Diploma.
- Qualification in Project Management – PMP or Prince2
- Experience Essential:
- 5-8 years Project Management in relevant area (retail; financial services; banking; VAS)
- Knowledge and Skills Knowledge:
- Strong experience in Projects and Project deliverables
- Has detailed practical knowledge of project management methodologies, tools and techniques with in depth knowledge of at least one methodology (Shoprite Checkers IT uses PMBoK/Agile/ASAP)
- Good knowledge of the Retail business environment
Skills:
- Strong communication and interpersonal skills
- Ability to meet deadlines/milestones
- Strong negotiation skills
- Experience of using project tools
- Ability to manage business expectations.
- Ability to coach and mentor teammates.
- Change management
- 12 months contract
We are looking for a Snr Project Managers.
Project Manager III Financial Services – candidate must have solid project management experience within the retail and financial services.
Desired Skills:
- Financial services
- Retail
- Project Management
- PRINCE2
- PMBOK
- Project Management Agile
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate