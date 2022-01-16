Senior IT Project Manager at Sabenza IT

Our client is looking for an Amazing Financial Services Project Manager with Retail and Finance Sector Experience.

The Project Manager will be responsible for planning and designing the programme and proactively monitoring its progress, resolving issues and initiating appropriate corrective action.

The ideal Candidate will have the following experience and Skills:

Project initiation – Project charter

Project planning – Project management plan including:

o Project schedule

o Project budget

o Project quality plan

o Risk management plan

Monitoring and controlling of project execution:

o Project progress minutes including issue log, decision log and risk log

o Project status reports

o Project steering committee presentation

Project close – close out presentation, reports and handover

Qualifications Essential:

Computer Science or Information Systems Degree/ Diploma.

Qualification in Project Management – PMP or Prince2

Experience Essential:

5-8 years Project Management in relevant area (retail; financial services; banking; VAS)

Knowledge and Skills Knowledge:

Strong experience in Projects and Project deliverables

Has detailed practical knowledge of project management methodologies, tools and techniques with in depth knowledge of at least one methodology (Shoprite Checkers IT uses PMBoK/Agile/ASAP)

Good knowledge of the Retail business environment

Skills:

Strong communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to meet deadlines/milestones

Strong negotiation skills

Experience of using project tools

Ability to manage business expectations.

Ability to coach and mentor teammates.

Change management

12 months contract

We are looking for a Snr Project Managers.

Project Manager III Financial Services – candidate must have solid project management experience within the retail and financial services.

Apply now for more information

Desired Skills:

Financial services

Retail

Project Management

PRINCE2

PMBOK

Project Management Agile

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

Learn more/Apply for this position