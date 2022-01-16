Solutions Architect at Sabenza IT

Our client is looking for a Solutions Architect to join their already great team. They are one of the biggest names in the industry and service most Industries.

If you are looking to build your experience across various Industries whilst working remotely & onsite in Sandton, this role is for you!

As a Solutions Architect, you’ll work with the Azure team to design and develop new solutions for

customers. You will be responsible for designing and developing both Microsoft-specic and third party applications on the Azure platform. You will collaborate closely with architects, developers, quality assurance engineers, business analysts and other stakeholders to define requirements that drive solution delivery across multiple teams.

Requirements:

Qualifications and Experience:

Define Strategy and roles for all Application Performance stakeholders by taking the overarching business strategy; past performance; technology trends and architectural direction into account.

Working knowledge and experience with Enterprise Application Performance Management Tools, like:

Dynatrace, New Relic etc.

Working knowledge and experience with OpenTelemetry framework: vendor-neutral APIs, software development kits (SDKs) and other tools for collecting telemetry data from on-prem and cloud-native applications and their supporting infrastructure to understand their performance and health.

Build and maintain: Performance Dashboards and Reports for Technical and Management level detail.

Manage delivery of recommendations, with tracking to measure, improve and realize objectives and targets set.

Work with Developers & Operations teams to improve application performance.

Work with Systems developers to refine performance test environment architecture.

Work with SC Problem/Incident manager, SC Infrastructure Architects and SGT group Architecture to resolve Bottlenecks identified on: Systems, Services, Application and Database layers.

Record and store performance data over time for use in trending, troubleshooting, and forecasting.

Develop and manage models for performance testing with the Automation Testing team.

Provide recommendations to stabilise and optimise the application run environment.

Provide general technical trouble shooting and give consultation to development teams.

Provide technical Performance Coding Standard and Guidelines via documentation and automation Tooling.

Ensure Architectural governance and alignment withGroup standards and requirements.

Create architectural reference models with focus on Key Application Performance metrics.

Provide Management Reporting on key Business Capabilities for each Application in the SC IT Landscape.

Design solution architectures in compliance with standards, regulations, EA principles, and target-state blueprints.

Lead detail design and implementation activities.

Perform the Solutions Architect’s duties within the assigned enterprise segment, i.e. EB, SGR, Platform solutions

Key member of the SC IT Architecture Team, reporting to SC Enterprise Architect.

Participate in SAFe Agile ways of working and Agile Ceremonies: Scrum, Sprint planning, PI Planning, ART Sync etc.

Strong MS VB, .Net, C# Programming languages.

Microsoft SQL Server DB and Development skills

Hands-on experience of Microsoft Visual Studio

Working experience of Microsoft SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS)

Advanced skills in SQL and Transact-SQL (T-SQL)

Data Modeling tools like SQL Server Data Tools (SSDT)

Azure Data Factory

Knowledge of Progress OpenEdge DB and the ABL language would be a bonus.

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

