Our client who is based in Cape Town, is seeking a well experienced Application Architect (AWS Cloud) to join their team on 12 month contract, which is annually renewable.
Specific Skills and Experience:
- .Net Core
- Docker
- AWS Lambdas
- AWS ECS
- AWS Fargate
- AWS RDS
- AWS API Gateway
- AWS SQS
- AWS SNS
- AWS Cloud Watch
- REST
- Ocelot
- SQL Server
- Azure Dev Ops
- JIRA
Typical duties:
- Expand and refine architecture of an existing hybrid cloud application
- Designing major aspects of the architecture including components
- Providing technical leadership to the application development team
- Ensure delivery of technical artefacts by external vendor are correct and aligned to company standards and processes
- Obtain performance metrics ensuring current system performance is aligned with expected
- Performing design and code reviews
- Also developing new standards and processes as and where required
- Ensure delivery of technical artefacts by external vendor are correct and aligned to company standards and processes
- Collaborating with other stakeholders to ensure the architecture is aligned with business requirements
Please apply with updated CV, rate per hour and notice period.
Desired Skills:
- .Net Core
- Docker
- AWS
- REST
- Ocelot
- SQL Server
- Azure Dev Ops
- JIRA
- Designing
- Technical Leadership
- Code Review
- Processes
- Developing
- Collaborating