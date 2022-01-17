Application Architect

Our client who is based in Cape Town, is seeking a well experienced Application Architect (AWS Cloud) to join their team on 12 month contract, which is annually renewable.

Specific Skills and Experience:

.Net Core

Docker

AWS Lambdas

AWS ECS

AWS Fargate

AWS RDS

AWS API Gateway

AWS SQS

AWS SNS

AWS Cloud Watch

REST

Ocelot

SQL Server

Azure Dev Ops

JIRA

Typical duties:

Expand and refine architecture of an existing hybrid cloud application

Designing major aspects of the architecture including components

Providing technical leadership to the application development team

Ensure delivery of technical artefacts by external vendor are correct and aligned to company standards and processes

Obtain performance metrics ensuring current system performance is aligned with expected

Performing design and code reviews

Also developing new standards and processes as and where required

Collaborating with other stakeholders to ensure the architecture is aligned with business requirements

Please apply with updated CV, rate per hour and notice period.

