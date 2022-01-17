C# Full Stack Developer Johannesburg R1.1m PA at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT

Join a top Gaming House working an international platform. This role involves real time coding using the latest tech for an international platform. They are a fun bunch of Developers who believe in work- hard and play-hard.

You will be required to design and implement new features and make improvements of their systems as they scale the product out across their organization. You will also need to build features with unit tests that can support large and growing user bases and contribute to internal tools that helps improve the development process, manage users, and scale systems.

Requirements:

BSc Computer science

.NET Core & .NET Framework

C# Development

MS SQL & NoSQL

Angular 4+

React

Azure DevOps

Redis

Redis

NodeJs

Unit Testing

Reference Number for this position is FM51584 which is a Permanent position based in JHB offering a cost to company salary of R1,1m PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact fhumudzani on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

Angular4

Azure

C#

C#

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

