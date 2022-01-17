Cisco Engineer (L2)

Jan 17, 2022

Requirements
Deployment
Engineer must have prior experience with deploying:

  • Cisco CUCM, UCCX, Webex Calling and Contact Center
  • Able to do deployments with some guidance from a senior engineer.(Please provide client reference of deployments Client name and what was specifically deployed)

Support

  • Proactive in identifying, investigating and resolving technical incidents and problems, and restoring service to clients as dictated by the applicable Service Level Agreement
  • Ensuring client infrastructure is not vulnerable to external attacks and ensuring version control for the voice infrastructure is N1/Cisco supported

Role Requirements

  • Will work within global time zones (primarily ET and CT)
  • Responsible for IPT Voice and Analog Gateways, maintenance and troubleshooting, etc.
  • Updating of as-built documents of infrastructure and work instructions
  • Generation and activation of security certificates for the relevant Cisco products as per vendor best practice
  • Identification of risks prior, during and after implementation
  • On time Certification of relevant products supported.
  • Knowledge sharing with L1 Engineers on a regular basis.
  • Strong verbal and written communication.
  • Presentation skills
  • The ability to work overtime when required
  • The ability to work in a team or alone

Qualifications

  • Must have work experience in complex organizations.
  • 4+ years of relevant experience
  • CCNP Collaboration Certified. Voice desired.
  • Experience with Cisco Unified Communications Manager, Cisco Webex Calling, Cisco Unity Connection/ Unity in enterprise deployments, including bulk administration, provisioning and management of endpoints and user accounts in medium-scale systems
  • Solid experience with voice gateways: MGCP, SIP, [URL Removed] SCCP, digital PRI/E1, analog FXO/FXS, Cisco Unified
  • Experience with Border Element, media resources, SRST/SRSV.
  • Intermediary experience with Cisco Unified Contact Center Express and Cisco Webex Contact Center
  • Experience with traditional PBX and voicemail system integration to a UC environment.
  • Experience with CME/CUE.
  • Experience with Cisco Unified Presence, Cisco Jabber, Cisco Unified Personal Communicator, Microsoft S4B Communicator, etc.
  • Experience with IP routing/switching and QoS
  • Experience with virtualization, specifically VMware, Cisco UCS B/C-Series servers.
  • Problem solving and analytic skills to isolate problems, recommend solutions and implementation of solutions.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Pension
  • Group Life Cover
  • Funeral Cover

Learn more/Apply for this position