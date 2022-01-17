Cisco Engineer (L2)

Requirements
Deployment
Engineer must have prior experience with deploying:
- Cisco CUCM, UCCX, Webex Calling and Contact Center
- Able to do deployments with some guidance from a senior engineer.(Please provide client reference of deployments Client name and what was specifically deployed)
Support
- Proactive in identifying, investigating and resolving technical incidents and problems, and restoring service to clients as dictated by the applicable Service Level Agreement
- Ensuring client infrastructure is not vulnerable to external attacks and ensuring version control for the voice infrastructure is N1/Cisco supported
Role Requirements
- Will work within global time zones (primarily ET and CT)
- Responsible for IPT Voice and Analog Gateways, maintenance and troubleshooting, etc.
- Updating of as-built documents of infrastructure and work instructions
- Generation and activation of security certificates for the relevant Cisco products as per vendor best practice
- Identification of risks prior, during and after implementation
- On time Certification of relevant products supported.
- Knowledge sharing with L1 Engineers on a regular basis.
- Strong verbal and written communication.
- Presentation skills
- The ability to work overtime when required
- The ability to work in a team or alone
Qualifications
- Must have work experience in complex organizations.
- 4+ years of relevant experience
- CCNP Collaboration Certified. Voice desired.
- Experience with Cisco Unified Communications Manager, Cisco Webex Calling, Cisco Unity Connection/ Unity in enterprise deployments, including bulk administration, provisioning and management of endpoints and user accounts in medium-scale systems
Solid experience with voice gateways: MGCP, SIP, SCCP, digital PRI/E1, analog FXO/FXS, Cisco Unified
- Experience with Border Element, media resources, SRST/SRSV.
- Intermediary experience with Cisco Unified Contact Center Express and Cisco Webex Contact Center
- Experience with traditional PBX and voicemail system integration to a UC environment.
- Experience with CME/CUE.
- Experience with Cisco Unified Presence, Cisco Jabber, Cisco Unified Personal Communicator, Microsoft S4B Communicator, etc.
- Experience with IP routing/switching and QoS
- Experience with virtualization, specifically VMware, Cisco UCS B/C-Series servers.
- Problem solving and analytic skills to isolate problems, recommend solutions and implementation of solutions.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension
- Group Life Cover
- Funeral Cover