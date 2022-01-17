Cisco Engineer (L2)

Requirements

Deployment

Engineer must have prior experience with deploying:

Cisco CUCM, UCCX, Webex Calling and Contact Center

Able to do deployments with some guidance from a senior engineer.(Please provide client reference of deployments Client name and what was specifically deployed)

Support

Proactive in identifying, investigating and resolving technical incidents and problems, and restoring service to clients as dictated by the applicable Service Level Agreement

Ensuring client infrastructure is not vulnerable to external attacks and ensuring version control for the voice infrastructure is N1/Cisco supported

Role Requirements

Will work within global time zones (primarily ET and CT)

Responsible for IPT Voice and Analog Gateways, maintenance and troubleshooting, etc.

Updating of as-built documents of infrastructure and work instructions

Generation and activation of security certificates for the relevant Cisco products as per vendor best practice

Identification of risks prior, during and after implementation

On time Certification of relevant products supported.

Knowledge sharing with L1 Engineers on a regular basis.

Strong verbal and written communication.

Presentation skills

The ability to work overtime when required

The ability to work in a team or alone

Qualifications

Must have work experience in complex organizations.

4+ years of relevant experience

CCNP Collaboration Certified. Voice desired.

Experience with Cisco Unified Communications Manager, Cisco Webex Calling, Cisco Unity Connection/ Unity in enterprise deployments, including bulk administration, provisioning and management of endpoints and user accounts in medium-scale systems

Solid experience with voice gateways: MGCP, SIP, [URL Removed] SCCP, digital PRI/E1, analog FXO/FXS, Cisco Unified

Experience with Border Element, media resources, SRST/SRSV.

Intermediary experience with Cisco Unified Contact Center Express and Cisco Webex Contact Center

Experience with traditional PBX and voicemail system integration to a UC environment.

Experience with CME/CUE.

Experience with Cisco Unified Presence, Cisco Jabber, Cisco Unified Personal Communicator, Microsoft S4B Communicator, etc.

Experience with IP routing/switching and QoS

Experience with virtualization, specifically VMware, Cisco UCS B/C-Series servers.

Problem solving and analytic skills to isolate problems, recommend solutions and implementation of solutions.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension

Group Life Cover

Funeral Cover

