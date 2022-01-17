Data Engineer

- Applies advanced knowledge of area- Managing projects / processes- Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language- Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions- Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions- Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends
- Understanding of integration between different technologies- Coordination between development and support environments- Assisting with the business case- Planning and monitoring- Eliciting requirements- Requirements organisation- Translating and simplifying requirements- Requirements management and communication- Requirements analysis- Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed- Assist with identification and management of risks
- Expertise in ETL optimization, designing, coding, and tuning big data processes using Apache Spark.- Experience with building data pipelines and applications to stream and process datasets at low latencies.- Show efficiency in handling data – tracking data lineage, ensuring data quality, and improving discoverability of data.- Sound knowledge of distributed systems and data architecture (lambda)- design and implement batch and stream data processing pipelines, knows how to optimize the distribution, partitioning of high-level data structures.- Experience designing and supporting large-scale distributed systems in a production environment
- AWS Solid understanding of Components – VPC | IAM. Above average experience/understanding of AWS Components:- Lambda- DynamoDB- Param Store- Secrets Manager- Athena- Glue- CloudWatch- Step Function- SNS- Code Build/Pipeline- CloudFormation- S3
- Strong experience/understanding of:- Python 3x- SQL- Py Spark- Terraform- ETL- Docker- Linux / Unix- MS SQL Server/DB2/SSIS- Powershell / Bash
- Experience working in Agile SDLC methodology- Working experience building data/ETL pipeline and data warehouse.- Demonstrate expertise in data modelling SQL and NoSQL databases.- Exceptional analytical skills analysing large and complex data sets.- Perform thorough testing and data validation to ensure the accuracy of data transformations.- Strong written and verbal communication skills, with precise documentation.- Self -driven team player with ability to work independently and multi -task.- Must be an analytical and creative thinker, and an innovative problem solver.- Experience building data pipeline using AWS Glue or Data Pipeline, or similar platforms.- Familiar with data store such as AWS S3, and AWS RDS or DynamoDB.- Experience and solid understanding of various software design patterns.- Experience preparing specifications from which programs will be written, designed, coded, tested and debugged.- Experience working with a distributed team. – Strong organizational skills.
- Beneficial: – Certification: AWS Certified Developer Associate / Solutions Architect- Bitbucket / Git – Jira / Confluence – Familiar with data streaming services such as Apache Kafka, Amazon Kinesis, or similar tools- CI / CD Tool (Nexus / Jenkins).
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
About The Employer:
– Fantastic Work Culture
– High exposure to very technical projects
– Surround your self with super smart people