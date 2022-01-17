Data Scientist (Industrial Environment)

Are you a Senior Data Scientist with experience within Industrial Operations enviroment and seeking international exposure?
Our client has an amazing remote opportunity for a 6 months contract renewable.
Work Location : Australia – Remote Work
- Duration : 6 Months renewal
Key tasks:
- Hands on experience in ML/AI/analytics implementation
- Industry Analytics/ML/AI project delivery experience using Agile methods
- Experience in building production DS solutions including API deployment using Cloud
- Working directly with business stakeholders, data engineers, solutions architects and product managers in creating robust solutions.
- Current knowledge about ML algorithms, libraries and frameworks (should be demonstrable via coding test in Python etc. languages)
- Effective verbal and written communication
Desired Skills:
- Data scientist
- API
- Industrial analytics
- Agile
- data modelling
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years