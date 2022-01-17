Data Scientist (Industrial Environment)

Jan 17, 2022

Are you a Senior Data Scientist with experience within Industrial Operations enviroment and seeking international exposure?

Our client has an amazing remote opportunity for a 6 months contract renewable.

Work Location : Australia – Remote Work

  • Duration : 6 Months renewal

Key tasks:

  • Hands on experience in ML/AI/analytics implementation
  • Industry Analytics/ML/AI project delivery experience using Agile methods
  • Experience in building production DS solutions including API deployment using Cloud
  • Working directly with business stakeholders, data engineers, solutions architects and product managers in creating robust solutions.
  • Current knowledge about ML algorithms, libraries and frameworks (should be demonstrable via coding test in Python etc. languages)
  • Effective verbal and written communication

Desired Skills:

  • Data scientist
  • API
  • Industrial analytics
  • Agile
  • data modelling

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

