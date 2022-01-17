Data Scientist (Industrial Environment)

Are you a Senior Data Scientist with experience within Industrial Operations enviroment and seeking international exposure?

Our client has an amazing remote opportunity for a 6 months contract renewable.

Work Location : Australia – Remote Work

Duration : 6 Months renewal

Key tasks:

Hands on experience in ML/AI/analytics implementation

Industry Analytics/ML/AI project delivery experience using Agile methods

Experience in building production DS solutions including API deployment using Cloud

Working directly with business stakeholders, data engineers, solutions architects and product managers in creating robust solutions.

Current knowledge about ML algorithms, libraries and frameworks (should be demonstrable via coding test in Python etc. languages)

Effective verbal and written communication

Desired Skills:

Data scientist

API

Industrial analytics

Agile

data modelling

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position