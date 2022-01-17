Extra Ordinary DevOps Engineer – Sunninghill – R800k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

SA’s fastest growing healthcare brand and an organisation known for delivering world class services are currently looking for a DevOps Engineer who is ready to take on an adventure by providing the healthcare industry’s most cutting-edge software products.

They work at the forefront of an industry characterised by rapidly evolving technologies and has embarked on a fresh strategic direction, the successful candidate will be working in an exciting and dynamic environment

This role requires you to stay current in the fast and ever-changing world of innovation and technology such as up-to-the-minute development tools, programming techniques, and computing equipment.

What you will be doing?

Work closely with the Architect and Software Engineers

Microservice deployment on Kubernetes in Google Cloud Platform

Maintain CI/CD Pipeline

Create and Maintain deployment scripts

Maintain failover and disaster recover

Maintain high security of all data and subsystems

Maintain databases

Maintain Grafana

Maintain Prometheus

What you will need?

B.S. in Engineering or Computer Science

3 or more years deploying Kubernetes

1 or more years Terraform

3 or more years HELM

3 or more years CI/CD

2 of monitoring and alerting experience (Grafana, Prometheus)

1- 2 or more years of DevOps with one or more of Google Cloud, AWS, or Azure

TCP IP networking knowledge

SRE experience e.g. (reliability/ resilience/ redundancy)

4 or more years coding in programming language to build software or scripts

8 years or more of Software experience in some role such as Build Engineer, Developer, QA, or Manager

2 or more years deploying and managing relational databases

2 years or more experience with JIRA and Confluence or equivalent

1 year or more deploying Kafka or other messaging

Disaster recovery

Plus to experience with Envoy, Debezium, Greylog, and HashiCorp Vault.

Plus to experience with HSM and/or Secure Key Management in the Cloud

Reference Number for this position is GZ53994 which is a permanent position based in Sandton offering a cost to company salary of R800k negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

CI/CD

Kubernetes

AWS

Azure

Learn more/Apply for this position