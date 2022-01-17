Infinidat recognises channel partners

Infinidat has announced the winners of its worldwide 2021 Channel Partner Awards. The award recipients have demonstrated the ability to increase engagement and drive powerful business value from Infinidat’s portfolio of industry acclaimed solutions.

“These Channel Partner Awards provide strong recognition for our partners across the globe,” says Eric Herzog, chief marketing officer of Infinidat. “We not only deliver unmatched business and technical value to our customers, but with our partner community an extensive set of ‘white glove’ support and services. The channel is essential to how we go to market and is a critical part of Infinidat’s differentiation.”

Following is the list of categories and award winners:

Partner of the Year

Awarded to the partners that went above and beyond to help our shared customers succeed

Americas Winner: Mainline Information Systems, Inc.

EMEA Winner: I.A.N. s.r.l.

APJ Winner: SCSK Corporation

The High Velocity Award

Awarded to the partner who achieved the highest percentage increase in partner-led account executives

Winner: Mark III Systems

The High Flyer

Awarded to the partner that has closed the greatest number of deals and achieved the highest revenue

Winner: Dynamix Group, Inc

The Ultimate Contributor

Awarded to the partner that has showed consistent time investment with Infinidat

Winner: OneNeck IT Solutions

The Cloud Buster Award

Awarded to the partner that has helped more MSPs leverage Infinidat platforms in the cloud

Winner: SnowCap Technologies

Distributor of the Year

Awarded to the distributors that went above and beyond to help our shared customers succeed

EMEA Winner: Pinnacle Micro (Pty) Ltd

APJ Winner: Networld Corporation

Marketing Partner of the Year

Awarded to the partner that has invested the most time with Infinidat go-to-market initiatives

Winner: ASBISc Enterprises Plc