Intermediate Backend Developer (C# Azure) – Semi Remote – R600k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Join this leading Software Development Company who delivers cloud-based solutions offering software as a service (SaaS).

In this environment you will be working with a small but fast paced team with exceptional Developers which will give you the opportunity to wear many hats.

Start the new year in your dream job, apply today!!!

Requirements:

Intermediate Backend Developer (C#, Azure)

C#

Azure

Web API

Azure Cloud

Agile

Scrum

Azure

SQL

TFS

Git

Qualifications:

Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science

Reference Number for this position is BV53980 which is a permanent semi-remote position offering a cost to company salary of R600k PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Bianca on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

SQL

C#

Azure

Web API

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position