Java Software Developer / Cloud Engineer – Semi Remote – R680 PH at e-Merge IT Recruitment

This is a Java Software Developer / Cloud Engineer opportunity to join a leading manufacturing business and world class technology environment where you will be liaising with stakeholders and team members.

You will be responsible for the development of backend and frontend user stories and to provide support for existing solutions (DevOps).

Core understanding of and working experience with:

Sound knowledge in Java

Familiarity with Microservices, Cloud Architectures and Container Architectures e.g., Docker

Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms, preferably Azure AKS, AWS EKS or Kubernetes

At least 5 years’ worth of experience using front-end and back-end technologies such: Java, JavaScript, HTML 5, CSS, Git and Maven

Experience with GitOps workflow

Experience with continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery tools (ArgoCD, AzureDevOps, Jenkins)

Experience with Infrastructure as Code (Terraform)

Proficiency in building resilient solutions e.g., understanding the Event Driven Approach

Proficiency with Kafka or other streaming platforms or messaging systems e.g., MQTT

Experience in Data modelling and Database technologies (SQL and NoSQL).

Proficiency with Restful Services, Kafka or MQTT.

Qualification advantage:

Any cloud developer or architect certifications from Azure, AWS or GCP is a big plus

Reference Number for this position is GZ54257 which is a long-term contract position rotating between Midrand and Home office offering a rate of between R680 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

CSS

SQL

Azure

AWS

