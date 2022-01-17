MI/BI Developer at Edge Group of Companies

We are looking for a MI/BI Developer to join our client in the banking industry.

Must have:

Management Information (MI) and reporting experience

BI Solutions, Database Managment Systems, icrosoft Business Intelligence, Microsoft PowerBi, SQL server Analysis services (SSAS), SSIS, SQL

Hadoop python, R Programming

Degree/Diploma in Informations Systems/Ingormatics or similar

5 years working experience in MI/Bi reporting

Banking experience

Desired Skills:

SQL

Data Science

BI

MI

Hadoop

Python

R

SSAS

SSIS

Database Management Systems

