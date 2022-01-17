MI/BI Developer at Edge Group of Companies

We are looking for a MI/BI Developer to join our client in the banking industry.
Must have:
Management Information (MI) and reporting experience
BI Solutions, Database Managment Systems, icrosoft Business Intelligence, Microsoft PowerBi, SQL server Analysis services (SSAS), SSIS, SQL
Hadoop python, R Programming
Degree/Diploma in Informations Systems/Ingormatics or similar
5 years working experience in MI/Bi reporting
Banking experience
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- Data Science
- BI
- MI
- Hadoop
- Python
- R
- SSAS
- SSIS
- Database Management Systems