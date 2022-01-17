Oracle BI Developer

As a BI Developer, you will be working with business users, collecting their requests, and then updating the set of existing BI reports to accommodate business needs. BI Developers will be expected to establish company standards and common reporting terminology, and to help align existing and future reporting requests to such standards. You will also be interacting with Data Warehouse Architects whenever data schemas need redesigning to accommodate new reporting requirements.

Responsibilities

Collect and maintain the set of business reporting requirements.

Implement BI reports based on the above requirements.

Analyze existing reports and optimize them for standardization across the company.

Set up and maintain BI tools, infrastructure, and integration with company data sources.

Work with data warehouse architects, data scientists, and Data Collection Application Engineers. Propose data schema and data flow optimization for reporting performance and enhancement as needed.

Skills

Adept at the use of BI reporting tools such as Power BI, Oracle, QlikView

Understanding data modelling, data schemas.

Understanding database operations and optimization for OracleDB, PostgreSQL

Understanding data and query optimization, query profiling, and query performance monitoring tools and techniques.

Creating and maintaining business requirements and other technical documentation.

