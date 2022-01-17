Scrum Master (CH743) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client designs and builds digital technology solutions for customers across Africa and beyond in order to create productive societies. We are looking for a Scrum Master to join their team.

The Scrum Master ensures that product teams follow the scrum framework. The role includes coordinating the activities of team members for upcoming sprints, supporting the product owners to handle backlogs and changes to the sprint scope, and coaching team members in the Agile framework. The Junior Scrum Master supports Product Owners of our Health and other products.

The ideal candidate will have excellent interpersonal skills to engage with team members. The individual will have good project management skills, be attentive to details and have a proactive problem-solving attitude. The individual will have experience within the software development field.

Requirements

3+ years experience in the software development field OR 1+ years experience plus a degree in a relevant field

Attention to detail

Project management skills

Excellent interpersonal skills

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

High proficiency in Microsoft Word, PowerPoint and Excel

Insight and a passion for technology

Proactive problem-solving attitude

Advantageous

Bachelors degree in IT or Engineering

SCRUM Certification

Experience with Software Development

Experience with product development in the health field

EE candidate

Benefits & Perks:

Freedom to work remotely up to 3 days per week (each team decides their days and flexible hours)

A MacBook

Unlimited, free filter coffee or your preferred brand of tea or infusion

Free parking (early birds get the under-cover parking)

A stunning view of the Stellenbosch mountains from Techno Park

Access to multiple restaurants and excellent coffee shops within walking distance

General:

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 15 days please consider your application as unsuccessful.

In keeping with our clients employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

