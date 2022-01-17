Security Analyst 1 at BET Software

We Want You:

So, you’re a person who is always on the lookout; dealing with monitoring networks and systems, detecting security threats? Well, you may just be our next Security Analyst. You will be responsible for keeping the company’s security systems up-to-date, and creating documentation, as well as planning for all security-related information, including incident response and disaster recovery plans. In this role, you will also have to generate reports for IT and business managers to evaluate the efficacy of the security policies in place.

You Bring:

Relevant Diploma/Degree in Information Technology;

At least 2 years of previous security operation centre experience, including conducting security investigations;

Experience in Information Security or related field;

Experience with computer network penetration testing and techniques;

Understanding of firewalls, proxies, SIEM, antivirus, and IDPS concepts.

Nice To Have:

Information security professional designations such as CEH, CISSP, CISM, CISA, Security +.

What You’ll Do:

Monitoring security access;

Conducting security assessments through vulnerability and penetration testing, and risk analysis;

Monitoring of network traffic to detect potential threats and then escalating where necessary;

Performing both internal and external security audits;

Analysing security breaches to identify the root cause;

Continuously updating the company’s incident response and disaster recovery plans;

Verifying the security of third-party vendors and collaborating with them to meet security requirements;

Responsible for the prevention of crime through the collection, analysis, and reporting of data;

Responsible for investigating and documenting any security breaches or attacks for future reference;

Ability to install security measures and operate software to protect systems and information infrastructure, including firewalls and data encryption programs;

Research and stay aware of current IT security trends and news;

Develop company-wide best practices for IT security;

Help colleagues install security software and understand information security management;

Research security enhancements and make recommendations to management;

Install and use software, such as firewalls and data encryption programs, to protect sensitive information;

Prepare reports that document security breaches and the extent of the damage caused by the breaches;

Involved with creating their organisation’s disaster recovery plan;

Use advanced analytic tools to determine emerging threat patterns and vulnerabilities;

Maintain an information security risk register, and assist with internal and external audits relating to information security;

Assist with the creation, maintenance and delivery of cyber security awareness training for colleagues.

Desired Skills:

Information Security

Penetration Test

SIEM

security operations center

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Systems Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

The Company We Keep:

At BET Software, we don’t just recruit talent, we cultivate it. Our learning and development programmes, our various opportunities for growth, and our well-deserved incentives are what keep our All-Star Team the best amongst the rest.

Learn more/Apply for this position