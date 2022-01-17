Senior C# Developer Remote R850k PA at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT

Be part of one of the best companies that offers software solutions and be exposed to the latest technology stack.

You will need to have a minimum of 7 years’ experience coding in C#. Ideally you would need to have a degree or similar. You will need to have clear communication in both listening and speaking. You would also need to have great work ethic and have great time management skills.

Requirements:

BSc Computer science

Candidates are required to have a minimum of 7 years’ experience in C#

.Net Core

Web APIs

SQL

Angular 7 – 12

JavaScript

TypeScript

HTML5

CSS

Bootstrap

SASS

Reference Number for this position is FM54226 which is a Permanent position based Remotely offering a cost to company salary of R850k PA negotiable on experience and ability.

Desired Skills:

HTML5

CSS

SASS

Angular7

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

