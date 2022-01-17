Senior Full Stack (Business Application) Developer – Midrand – R760 PH at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Stimulating chance to work in a team that is not afraid of taking the road less travelled in creativity and innovation. This luxury automotive group is looking for a Senior Full Stack (Business Application) Developer to work on systems solutions in a broad and wide-ranged technology environment.
If you are looking to upskill in a solution driven and knowledge sharing space, this is for you – APPLY NOW!!!!
You typically will have worked on Java for at least 8+ years as well as have knowledge in:
- Sound knowledge in Java and JAVA EE (JPA, EJB, CDI, JAX-RS)
- Experience using Angular for building frontends
- Very familiar with Test Driven Development
- At least 8 years’ worth of experience using front-end and back-end technologies such
- Java and Java EE
- TypeScript
- Angular
- HTML 5
- Selenium
- Git
- Maven or Jenkins
- Sound experience in developing backend applications:
- Architecture and Interface Design
- Data modelling and Database technologies (relational)
- Implementation of Backend Services
- Experienced and certified on AZ104 – Azure
- Administrator or be an experienced Kubernetes Certified Developer
- Knowledge of Kubernetes. The business applications are deployed into OpenShift The CI/CD pipeline builds images in Azure AKS.
- Excellent communication skills and team-oriented work behaviour in a distributed team
- Experience of agile methodologies, particularly Scrum
- Experience with Continuous Integration and Delivery tools (Jenkins)
- Fit for business purpose mind-set, i.e. the solutions provided must meet the business goals
Reference Number for this position is GZ54231 which is a long-term contract position based in Midrand, offering a contract rate of between R600 and R760 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles.
Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
Desired Skills:
- GIT
- Angular
- HMTL5
- TypeScript