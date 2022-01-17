Senior Java Developer

Jan 17, 2022

Our client is one of the biggest client facing brands in the country and is looking for a Superb Senior Java Developer to join their team.

The ideal candidate would require the following skills and experience:

Requirements Languages:

  • Java 8
  • JavaScript / TypeScript
  • SQL

Frameworks and specs:

  • Java EE 7+
  • Spring Boot
  • Angular 2+
  • REST service design (Open API) and Implementation
  • Consuming Rest/SOAP based services

Runtimes and tools:

  • Apache Maven
  • NodeJS
  • Git / Gitlab
  • Jenkins
  • Ansible

Methodologies:

  • Scrum

Experience and Qualifications

  • At least 5 years of full-time software development experience.
  • Relevant IT Qualification.

