Qualifications, Experience, & Skills:
Educational Qualifications:
- Software Development related Qualification will be an added advantage.
Professional Qualifications
- BSc Degree (Computer Science) or related qualification.
- Relevant Certification
Years of Experience
- 5-10 years in software development.
Other requirements
- Highly capable of writing whole systems code in Embedded C/C++, Assembler, Kotlin, Python, Java, C#, .NET, HTML, JavaScript and CSS.
- Highly capable of writing whole systems code for the Android platform.
- In depth understanding of the Linux and Android operating system.
- In depth understanding of web servers like Apache and IIS.
- In depth understanding of TCP/IP, HTTP, GPRS, GSM and Serial
- In depth understanding of Database development using SQL and RDMS MySQL.
- Knowledge of payment systems and EMV will be advantages.
- Capable of System related problem resolution.
- Capable of carrying out system operational duties.
- Capable of mentoring new staff.
- Good communication skills
- Good time management skills.
- Leadership and mentoring skills.
- Conflict resolution skills.
- Analytical thinking
- Critical thinking
- Problem solving
- Sound understanding of procedural and object-oriented programming.
- Sound understanding of TDD.
- Sound understanding of relational databases
- Ability to user version control software such as GIT
Required Proficiency Level
- Advanced (Applied Theory).
Core Responsibilities:
- Meeting with Developers and Development Team Leaders to discuss the scope of software projects and deadlines.
- Analysing existing programs for modification purposes.
- Researching and designing new software systems, websites, programs and applications.
- Writing clean scalable code.
- Troubleshooting and debugging code.
- Reviewing code work for accuracy and functionality.
- Performing coding assignments.
- Verifying and deploying software systems.
- Creating and implementing design plans.
- Evaluating user feedback.
- Recommending and executing program improvements.
- Maintaining software code and security systems.
- Maintaining Production Server.
- Creating technical documents and training staff.
- Analysing code segments regularly.
- Staying abreast of new technology and or changes in the development sphere.
Communications & Working Relationships:
Internal:
- Developers
- Business Analyst
Reasons for Interaction:
- Guides and mentors new staff in the processes of the organisation.
- Perform code reviews.
- Get better understanding of user requirements
External:
- Client
- OEM
- PCI
- EMV
- Data providers
Reasons for Interaction:
- Troubleshoot problems and get clarification around business and user requirements
- Interact to get more insight around OEM systems and tools.
- Interact to get more insight and guidelines around requirement frameworks and certification requirements.
- To assist with creating requirement network routing and access
Behavioural Competencies:
The incumbent is required to have demonstrated the following competencies:
- Adaptability/Decisiveness: Ability and confidence to vary between being flexible and holding firm on a decision, depending on what the situation requires. Showing leadership by adjusting one’s approach to the demands of a task by taking and maintaining a position in a self-assured manner.
- Initiative/Perseverance: Ability to be willing to take action to address needs without being requested to do so. Staying on-task to completion, particularly in the face of obstacles or other trying circumstances.
- Interpersonal Skills: Ability to work effectively with different people and teams of people by putting [Email Address Removed]owledging diverse opinions, addressing relevant concerns, minimizing conflict, promoting harmony. Cooperating with others and working toward consensual solutions to achieve the group’s objectives.
- Organizational Skills: Ability to identify and set priorities, plan and effectively allocate appropriate resources. To attend to detail so that relevant issues are addressed and result in high-quality outcomes.
- Stress Management: Ability to work well under pressure or opposition, while maintaining effectiveness and self-control during any one or combination of stressors, including emotional strain, ambiguity, risk to self and fatigue.
- Valuing Service and Diversity: Ability to be sensitive to client and community needs and perceptions by providing prompt, efficient and equitable service, involving clients and community in the resolution of problems that affect them.