Software Engineer

Senior Software Engineer

My client is a project engineering company, specializing in the facilitation of projects within the fields of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering. Head Office is based in Port Elizabeth, South Africa and two branch offices situated in Amanzimtoti, Durban and and Rosslyn, Pretoria.

My client is seeking to appoint an experienced and ambitious Senior Software Engineer. The individual will be responsible for design and development of software on various platforms. The successful candidate will value teamwork, transparency, and accountability above all else.

Position Title: Senior Software Engineer

Reports to: Design & Software Engineering Manager

Responsibilities:

Software Engineering

Attend Project Kick-Off meetings with the engineering team

Proper interpretation of control specifications, drawings, and schematics.

Complete all programming projects (control logic, HMI screens, etc) accurately and in a timely manner.

Create and maintain functional specification documents, P&ID diagrams, and instrument

Selection of PLC, electronics, and instrument hardware.

Test and reporting of control systems.

Assist with on-site start-up and troubleshoot, as needed

Coordinate with the company’s engineering team to ensure successful development and deployment of project deliverables.

Assist the Department Manager in the development of programming standards and library functions.

Proactively coordinate with project managers, engineers, electricians, and clients.

Project Specification Document to be read and understood before start of software design

or engineering.

Regular Control Review Meetings to be held with line manager.

Meet with Customer Onsite to discuss detailed requirements

Costing Sheet to be reviewed to align Engineering Cost with Allowances

Assist with updating of Electrical designs when required.

Effective Communication with Project Stakeholders throughout the life span of the Project

Monitor the Project and Provide Feedback in a Structured manner

Provide, compile accurate software engineering project documentation for handover

including all application backups.

Qualifications and experience:

National Diploma in Electrical Engineering

5 – 10 years’ Software Engineering experience in the automotive industry

Experience in the following software platforms is essential; Siemens Step 7/ TIA Portal V15,

WINCC Flex, WINCC TIA, WINCC V7.4 and SEW Movitools

Ability to program in multiple languages, including ladder logic, structured text, and VB

scripting

Ability to read and interpret PLC wiring diagrams, Control Specs and P&ID Drawings

Strong knowledge of industrial control systems

BMW and FORD architecture knowledge advantageous. (IPST-T, L,Q etc)

Skills:

Excellent interpersonal and relationship building skills

Excellent communication and writing skills

Great leadership skills

Strong analytical skills

Ability to multitask and manage multiple projects at once

Proficient in MS Office, MS Teams and SharePoint

Package:

Market related TCTC remuneration package, plus performance incentive

Company offers medical aid and pension fund

Fuel Allowance

Cell Phone Allowance

Desired Skills:

Siemens

PLC Programming

Project management

Industrial control systems

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position