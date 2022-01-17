Senior Software Engineer
My client is a project engineering company, specializing in the facilitation of projects within the fields of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering. Head Office is based in Port Elizabeth, South Africa and two branch offices situated in Amanzimtoti, Durban and and Rosslyn, Pretoria.
My client is seeking to appoint an experienced and ambitious Senior Software Engineer. The individual will be responsible for design and development of software on various platforms. The successful candidate will value teamwork, transparency, and accountability above all else.
Position Title: Senior Software Engineer
Reports to: Design & Software Engineering Manager
Responsibilities:
Software Engineering
- Attend Project Kick-Off meetings with the engineering team
- Proper interpretation of control specifications, drawings, and schematics.
- Complete all programming projects (control logic, HMI screens, etc) accurately and in a timely manner.
- Create and maintain functional specification documents, P&ID diagrams, and instrument
- Selection of PLC, electronics, and instrument hardware.
- Test and reporting of control systems.
- Assist with on-site start-up and troubleshoot, as needed
- Coordinate with the company’s engineering team to ensure successful development and deployment of project deliverables.
- Assist the Department Manager in the development of programming standards and library functions.
- Proactively coordinate with project managers, engineers, electricians, and clients.
- Project Specification Document to be read and understood before start of software design
- or engineering.
- Regular Control Review Meetings to be held with line manager.
- Meet with Customer Onsite to discuss detailed requirements
- Costing Sheet to be reviewed to align Engineering Cost with Allowances
- Assist with updating of Electrical designs when required.
- Effective Communication with Project Stakeholders throughout the life span of the Project
- Monitor the Project and Provide Feedback in a Structured manner
- Provide, compile accurate software engineering project documentation for handover
- including all application backups.
Qualifications and experience:
- National Diploma in Electrical Engineering
- 5 – 10 years’ Software Engineering experience in the automotive industry
- Experience in the following software platforms is essential; Siemens Step 7/ TIA Portal V15,
- WINCC Flex, WINCC TIA, WINCC V7.4 and SEW Movitools
- Ability to program in multiple languages, including ladder logic, structured text, and VB
scripting
- Ability to read and interpret PLC wiring diagrams, Control Specs and P&ID Drawings
- Strong knowledge of industrial control systems
- BMW and FORD architecture knowledge advantageous. (IPST-T, L,Q etc)
Skills:
- Excellent interpersonal and relationship building skills
- Excellent communication and writing skills
- Great leadership skills
- Strong analytical skills
- Ability to multitask and manage multiple projects at once
- Proficient in MS Office, MS Teams and SharePoint
Package:
- Market related TCTC remuneration package, plus performance incentive
- Company offers medical aid and pension fund
- Fuel Allowance
- Cell Phone Allowance
Desired Skills:
- Siemens
- PLC Programming
- Project management
- Industrial control systems
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma