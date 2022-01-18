Analyst Programmer

Analyst Programmer required at the Johannesburg head ofice of a JSE listed company.

Duties & Responsibilities but not limited to

Systems and Technology

Liaise with customer base (management) on system requirements and integration with business processes.

Assist operations and support staff with the resolution of operational problems

Scoping / strategy sessions with the customer base / technical team to determine the longer term strategy and other complimentary platforms within the global corporation that fit the Enterprise Architecture.

Training of customer base in relevant tools where applicable.

Assist with technical guidance and on-the-job training of less experienced staff, and check work of colleagues as required. Coding and building enterprise solutions, using appropriate technologies such Abap, Smartforms, Badi Implementations, BAPIsRFCs, BTEs, Enhancement spots, Function modules and function exits, etc.

Knowledge in SAP mobile technologies beneficial, including SAP Netweaver Gateway, SAPUI5, Fiori development and administration

Design and development of databases including Data dictionary objects

Early Watch Alerts (EWA) reviews

Performance tuning.

Stakeholder Relationships and Support

Analyse and Design data exploitation systems to deliver information to business users, e.g. dashboards and information portals.

Analyse and Design client applications for business user decision support.

Assist in identifying, interpreting and providing business intelligence systems to enable organisation wide decision making.

Apply development and operational processes and standards within the development team.

Revise and amend systems and programs where corrections, system changes, improvements or database administration are required.

Analysis and improvement of enterprise systems using formal analysis methodologies to ensure best practice standards are maintained and / or implemented.

Prepare program specifications, form designs, screen formats, report formats, operating procedures for data input, design database, system testing procedures and user acceptance procedures.

The ability to analyse and work with large data sets doing queries, data cleansing, transformation and presentation.

Identification of problems, opportunities and/or gaps in the tools and technologies deployed by Business Systems.

Review and recommend suitable technical specifications for system tools and technology.

Coding and building Enterprise Solutions, using appropriate technologies such as

o ABAP

o Web Dynpro

o Workflow

o Business Objects

o SAP UI5

Monitoring and implementation of security protocols determined by EWA.

Administration of the knowledge management area DMS ArchiveLink, ensuring consistency and usability of this area.

Document in accordance with departmental standards all aspects of the system.

Minimum Requirements

Minimum formal tertiary IT qualification at NQF level 6

Minimum of 6 years’ experience in relative development field of one of the following:

o Abap

o Smartforms

o Badi Implementations

o BAPIsRFCs

o Business Transaction Events(BTEs)

o Enhancement spots

o Function modules and function exits, etc.

Experience in and knowledge of the healthcare industry beneficial.

Extensive experience in developing afore mentioned technologies and using current development standards.

Knowledge of:

o ABAP proxies

o ABAP coding

o Workflows

o Web Dynpros

o UI5

o Netweaver Gateway

o OData

Desired Skills:

analyst programmer

ASP

Relational database

Database Development

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

