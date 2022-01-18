Application Support Specialist at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:DIAGNOSE and troubleshoot technical issues while researching and identifying solutions as the next Application Support Specialist sought by an innovative Cloud Solutions company within the Finance sector to join its team. You will need a Bachelors Degree and/or Diploma in IT or equivalent level of experience, any Microsoft, Linux, Cisco or similar tech Certification in addition will prove beneficial, you must have proven experience in a similar role, Advanced Excel, MS SQL, Windows / Mac OS environment / MS Azure/ Amazon AWS / Windows Server [Phone Number Removed];, be familiar with remote desktop applications and help desk software and be able to provide step-by-step technical help, both written and [URL Removed] and identify solutions to software and hardware issues.

Diagnose and troubleshoot technical issues, including account setup and application setup.

Ask customers targeted questions to quickly understand the root of the problem.

Track application system issues through to solution, within agreed time limits.

Talk clients through a series of actions, either via phone, email or chat, until they have solved a technical issue.

Properly escalate unresolved issues to appropriate internal teams (e.g., Software Developers).

Provide prompt and accurate feedback to customers.

Refer to internal database or external resources to provide accurate tech solutions.

Ensure all issues are properly logged.

Prioritize and manage several open issues at one time.

Follow up with clients to ensure their reported application issues are now fully resolved after troubleshooting.

Prepare accurate and timely reports.

Document technical knowledge in the form of notes and manuals.

Maintain jovial relationships with clients.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

Bachelors Degree and/or Diploma in IT or similar level of experience.

Additional certification in Microsoft, Linux, Cisco or similar technologies is a plus.

Experience/Skills

Proven work experience as a Technical Support Engineer, Desktop Support Engineer, IT Help Desk Technician or similar role.

MS Office, Advanced Excel skills.

Good understanding of computer systems, mobile devices and other tech products.

Hands-on experience with Windows / Mac OS environment / MS Azure/ Amazon AWS / Windows Server [Phone Number Removed];.

Ability to diagnose and troubleshoot basic technical issues.

Familiarity with remote desktop applications and help desk software.

Ability to provide step-by-step technical help, both written and verbal.

Basic MS SQL knowledge.

ATTRIBUTES:

Ability to work under pressure to meet deadlines.

Must be able to work in a team and share knowledge.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Application

Support

Specialist

Learn more/Apply for this position