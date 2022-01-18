Business Intelligence Business Analyst – Remote – up to R600 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A leading financial services group and a provider of disruptive banking solutions is seeking to hire the services of a super skilled Business Intelligence Business Analyst for a long-term contract role.

The role requires an innovative individual who is experienced in requirements gathering for analytics/ report requests and can run analysis and design workshops.

Requirements:

Degree in Information technology or Computer Sciences

4-5 years commercial experience

Experienced in requirements gathering for analytics / report requests

Able to run analysis & Design workshops / discussions with client

Familiar with data warehouse methodologies and terminology – doesn’t’ have to be Microsoft

Able to build data warehouse documents – such as functional user requirements, bus matrix, and source-to-target mappings

Able to document reporting requests in a meaningful way

Able to offer suggestions to users

Technologies and Skills needed:

SSAS

SSIS

SSRS

Power BI

Data Warehousing expertise

Report Writing expertise

Analysis expertise

