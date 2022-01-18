Business Intelligence Specialist
Location: Stellenbosch, Western Cape
Contract Type: Permanent
Level: Mid-Management
Appointment Date: Immediately or as soon as available
Remuneration: From R40 000 pm, Max R60 000
Role Description:
Moonstone Information Refinery requires the services of a Business Intelligence Specialist. The role requires the individual to retrieve and review data for the purpose of producing reports, to develop and implement suitable BI solutions, in collaboration with internal stakeholders within the Moonstone Group of Companies.
Main Responsibilities
- Standardise data collection and interpretation within the Moonstone Group
- Make recommendations towards application analysis and data modelling designs
- Generate reports and provide Management with recommendation on data analysis findings
- Create and maintain reporting and data structures to various Business Units
- Collaborate with Management and Business Unit heads on BI needs and solutions
- Collaborate with internal stakeholders for continuous improvement and automation initiatives
- Identify opportunities to improve processes and strategies to optimise business and financial performance
- Create an internal awareness culture by providing guidance and direction on the use of data reporting, the application of BI systems and data collection processes
- Provide guidance to employees at all levels on how to make optimal use of data
Minimum Requirements
- Formal Business Intelligence and SQL qualification
- 5+ years working experience in the field of business intelligence and business analysis
- Knowledge in the technical aspects of business intelligence, including data modelling and data management
- Intermediate to advanced expertise in the Microsoft BI solution offerings
Job Required Knowledge & Skills
- Understanding of the financial services field is advantageous
- Knowledge of semantic models / layers.
- Knowledge of designing frameworks and data structures for reporting and analysis
- Proficient in the use of query and reporting analysis tools
- Intermediate VBA, Python or equivalent coding skills
- Advanced Power BI skills
- Advanced Excel skills (Up to date with latest developments)
- Intermediate M-Query (Power Query)
- Beginner Power Pivot
- Intermediate T-SQL
- Beginner/Intermediate Power Automate
- Intermediate SSIS (SQL Server integration services)
- Intermediate SSAS (SQL Server analysis services)
- Intermediate/Advanced DAX
- Intermediate knowledge of best practice and reporting database architecture
- Beginner/Intermediate SQL server administration skills (SSMS – SQL Server management services)
Specific Professional Competencies
- Strong business acumen and the understanding of consumer behaviour, trends, etc.
- Analytical thinking
- Attention to detail
- Adhering to principles and values
- Planning and organizing
- Decision making and initiating action
- Formulating and editing
- Networking skills
- Delivering results and meeting customer expectations
- Adapting and responding to change
- Learning and researching
- Working with people
When submitting your application, please ensure to include the following:
- Resume
- Qualifications
- Salary expectations
- Notice period
Desired Skills:
- VBA
- python
- SSIS
- SSAS
- T-SQL
- M-Query
- Microsoft BI
- Power BI
About The Employer:
– Top Well Known Financial Services Industry
– Great Company to work for
– Surround yourself with smart people who love service
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical
- Pension