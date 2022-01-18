Business Intelligence Specialist

Location: Stellenbosch, Western Cape

Contract Type: Permanent

Level: Mid-Management

Appointment Date: Immediately or as soon as available

Remuneration: From R40 000 pm, Max R60 000

Role Description:

Moonstone Information Refinery requires the services of a Business Intelligence Specialist. The role requires the individual to retrieve and review data for the purpose of producing reports, to develop and implement suitable BI solutions, in collaboration with internal stakeholders within the Moonstone Group of Companies.

Main Responsibilities

Standardise data collection and interpretation within the Moonstone Group

Make recommendations towards application analysis and data modelling designs

Generate reports and provide Management with recommendation on data analysis findings

Create and maintain reporting and data structures to various Business Units

Collaborate with Management and Business Unit heads on BI needs and solutions

Collaborate with internal stakeholders for continuous improvement and automation initiatives

Identify opportunities to improve processes and strategies to optimise business and financial performance

Create an internal awareness culture by providing guidance and direction on the use of data reporting, the application of BI systems and data collection processes

Provide guidance to employees at all levels on how to make optimal use of data

Minimum Requirements

Formal Business Intelligence and SQL qualification

5+ years working experience in the field of business intelligence and business analysis

Knowledge in the technical aspects of business intelligence, including data modelling and data management

Intermediate to advanced expertise in the Microsoft BI solution offerings

Job Required Knowledge & Skills

Understanding of the financial services field is advantageous

Knowledge of semantic models / layers.

Knowledge of designing frameworks and data structures for reporting and analysis

Proficient in the use of query and reporting analysis tools

Intermediate VBA, Python or equivalent coding skills

Advanced Power BI skills

Advanced Excel skills (Up to date with latest developments)

Intermediate M-Query (Power Query)

Beginner Power Pivot

Intermediate T-SQL

Beginner/Intermediate Power Automate

Intermediate SSIS (SQL Server integration services)

Intermediate SSAS (SQL Server analysis services)

Intermediate/Advanced DAX

Intermediate knowledge of best practice and reporting database architecture

Beginner/Intermediate SQL server administration skills (SSMS – SQL Server management services)

Specific Professional Competencies

Strong business acumen and the understanding of consumer behaviour, trends, etc.

Analytical thinking

Attention to detail

Adhering to principles and values

Planning and organizing

Decision making and initiating action

Formulating and editing

Networking skills

Delivering results and meeting customer expectations

Adapting and responding to change

Learning and researching

Working with people

When submitting your application, please ensure to include the following:

Resume

Qualifications

Salary expectations

Notice period

Desired Skills:

VBA

python

SSIS

SSAS

T-SQL

M-Query

Microsoft BI

Power BI

About The Employer:

– Top Well Known Financial Services Industry

– Great Company to work for

– Surround yourself with smart people who love service

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical

Pension

