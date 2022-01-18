Data Engineer – Remote – up to R700k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Leading and highly competitive investments firm that constantly seeks to give customers and clients peace of mind through working hard to ensure that they have right people are currently in search for a Data Engineer.

The incumbent must have hands on working experience with the Azure Stack and be able to come up with solutions of developing in Python.

Requirements:

Degree in Computer Sciences or related field

5-6 years commercial experience

Azure Data bricks

Azure Data Factory

Spark

Python

Building data pipelines

Development experience

Understanding of Machine Learning Engineering principles

Dev Ops Background (Beneficial)

