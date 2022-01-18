Desktop Technician at Parliament of the RSA

Parliament is elected to represent the people, ensure government by the people under the Constitution and to represent the provinces to ensure that provincial interests are taken into account in the national sphere of government. The following opportunity exists at Parliament:

INFORMATION COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGY (ICT)

DESKTOP TECHNICIAN

Remuneration package: R555 641 per annum

Closing date: 4 February 2022

Parliament of the RSA uses an online recruitment system to manage employment opportunities and vacancies within the Parliamentary Services Administration. All interested applicants should visit Parliament’s careers page on the website: [URL Removed]

Short-listed candidates will be subject to a positive security clearance by the South African Police Service and State Security Agency (SSA), citizenship and qualification checks and competency-based assessments.

Parliament reserves the right not to make an appointment.

If you do not receive any response within two (2) months of the closing date, please accept that your application has been unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

It Technician

Desktop Support

Hardware Support

Computer Hardware

Technician

Network Administration

Network Support

Desktop Administration

Desktop Computers

Learn more/Apply for this position