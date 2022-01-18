DevOps Engineer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:JOIN a high-powered technical team as your expertise as a DevOps Engineer is sought by a dynamic provider of Tech Applications. Your core role will be to help develop, deploy, operate and monitor high performance, data intensive, mission-critical cloud and edge-based systems, built on top of Open-Source technologies, and in making such systems secure, reliable, fault tolerant and scalable. You will require 3+ years experience in SysAdmin or DevOps role, a University Degree would be a plus, but they are looking for someone who lives and breathes computers with the ability to combine innovation and problem solving with the natural caution, intuition and attention to detail which comes from a depth of experience is highly valued. Your tech toolset should include Linux, LXD Containers, Kubernetes, Ansible, Docker, Python, Redis, PostgreSQL, Elasticsearch, TensorFlow & [URL Removed] Years relevant experience.

Our technology stack includes Linux, LXD containers, Kubernetes, Ansible, Docker, Python, Redis, PostgreSQL, Elasticsearch, S3, TensorFlow, React. Familiarity with the majority of these technologies would be important for the role along with a solid understanding of networking.

A base of deep Linux skills gained over many years is regarded as essential.

The ability to leverage this base of experience in order to research and rapidly learn new technologies is also critical.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

DevOps

Engineer

Linux

Learn more/Apply for this position