Hardware and Infrastructure Technician

Jan 18, 2022

A opportunity for a meticulous, quality driven individual who would enjoy a position in an assembly line environment at our Data Centre, based in Samrand, Gauteng.

You will do well in this role if you have a willingness to grab whatever task is required of you and run with it. This may include work outside of your core tasks, as we are a small team and everyone needs to pitch in. Training and coaching will be provided to master the role.

What you’ll do:

  • Assemble computers
  • Test and process faulty components
  • Process stock & deliveries
  • Network cabling

Skills and Attributes:

  • Is meticulous and has an eye for detail
  • A high level of productivity and self-management
  • Has an interest in wanting to learn about and work on computer hardware
  • Basic computer literacy and be comfortable using a web browser
  • Aptitude: able to reason, debate continuous improvements & strong administrative ability
  • Attitude: ambitious to master & maintain the role; amicable; team player; discipline & responsibility
  • Has good English oral and written communication skills

Requirements

Education:
Grade 12

Advantageous:

  • Experience in an assembly line environment
  • Experience working with a stock control system
  • Experience with computer hardware

Required:

  • Own transport
  • Stay within a 30 minutes radius of Samrand

Desired Skills:

  • Hardware
  • infrastructure

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

A great National company that is well know for quality service and work.

