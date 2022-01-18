Hardware and Infrastructure Technician

A opportunity for a meticulous, quality driven individual who would enjoy a position in an assembly line environment at our Data Centre, based in Samrand, Gauteng.
You will do well in this role if you have a willingness to grab whatever task is required of you and run with it. This may include work outside of your core tasks, as we are a small team and everyone needs to pitch in. Training and coaching will be provided to master the role.
What you’ll do:
- Assemble computers
- Test and process faulty components
- Process stock & deliveries
- Network cabling
Skills and Attributes:
- Is meticulous and has an eye for detail
- A high level of productivity and self-management
- Has an interest in wanting to learn about and work on computer hardware
- Basic computer literacy and be comfortable using a web browser
- Aptitude: able to reason, debate continuous improvements & strong administrative ability
- Attitude: ambitious to master & maintain the role; amicable; team player; discipline & responsibility
- Has good English oral and written communication skills
Requirements
Education:
Grade 12
Advantageous:
- Experience in an assembly line environment
- Experience working with a stock control system
- Experience with computer hardware
Required:
- Own transport
- Stay within a 30 minutes radius of Samrand
Desired Skills:
- Hardware
- infrastructure
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
A great National company that is well know for quality service and work.