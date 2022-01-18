Hardware and Infrastructure Technician

A opportunity for a meticulous, quality driven individual who would enjoy a position in an assembly line environment at our Data Centre, based in Samrand, Gauteng.

You will do well in this role if you have a willingness to grab whatever task is required of you and run with it. This may include work outside of your core tasks, as we are a small team and everyone needs to pitch in. Training and coaching will be provided to master the role.

What you’ll do:

Assemble computers

Test and process faulty components

Process stock & deliveries

Network cabling

Skills and Attributes:

Is meticulous and has an eye for detail

A high level of productivity and self-management

Has an interest in wanting to learn about and work on computer hardware

Basic computer literacy and be comfortable using a web browser

Aptitude: able to reason, debate continuous improvements & strong administrative ability

Attitude: ambitious to master & maintain the role; amicable; team player; discipline & responsibility

Has good English oral and written communication skills

Requirements

Education:

Grade 12

Advantageous:

Experience in an assembly line environment

Experience working with a stock control system

Experience with computer hardware

Required:

Own transport

Stay within a 30 minutes radius of Samrand

Desired Skills:

Hardware

infrastructure

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

A great National company that is well know for quality service and work.

Learn more/Apply for this position