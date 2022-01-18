IT Application Specialist

Description;

IT Application Specialist

Application Development Specialist

They may specialise in software or application design, programming or management. They understand the full process of designing, creating, testing and implementing applications.

An Applications Specialistusually performs many of the following tasks:

Preparing projects for go live

Supporting different versions of software

Checking for bugs

Designing product to specifications

Coaching team members

Attending meetings

Managing projects

Conducting presentations

Skills

Preparing documentation

Resolving issues

Being proactive

Being focused

Being a team player

Being a good communicator

Being accurate

Organisation

Project management

Troubleshooting

Being analytical

Being technical and analytical

Being professional

Being amenable

Education:

Applications Specialists work within the information technology industry therefore they are required to have the relevant certifications. Depending on the level of their positions. Areas of specialisation may include Programming, Software Design, Computer Science, Engineering or Information Systems. Microsoft Certifications (MCSE, MCSD) may also be acceptable. O365 and Azure experience needed.

Desired Skills:

accurate

organized

project management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

A manufacturing company

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

