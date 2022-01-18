Description;
- IT Application Specialist
- Application Development Specialist
They may specialise in software or application design, programming or management. They understand the full process of designing, creating, testing and implementing applications.
An Applications Specialistusually performs many of the following tasks:
- Preparing projects for go live
- Supporting different versions of software
- Checking for bugs
- Designing product to specifications
- Coaching team members
- Attending meetings
- Managing projects
- Conducting presentations
Skills
- Preparing documentation
- Resolving issues
- Being proactive
- Being focused
- Being a team player
- Being a good communicator
- Being accurate
- Organisation
- Project management
- Troubleshooting
- Being analytical
- Being technical and analytical
- Being professional
- Being amenable
Education:
Applications Specialists work within the information technology industry therefore they are required to have the relevant certifications. Depending on the level of their positions. Areas of specialisation may include Programming, Software Design, Computer Science, Engineering or Information Systems. Microsoft Certifications (MCSE, MCSD) may also be acceptable. O365 and Azure experience needed.
Desired Skills:
- accurate
- organized
- project management
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
A manufacturing company
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund