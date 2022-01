Mid-Level IT Technician at Headhunters

Our client, an IT service provider, is seeking to employ a Mid-Level IT Technician; based in Port Elizabeth.

Requirements:

3 to 5 years work experience as an IT Tech

A+ and N+

Drivers license and own transport

Server support / server knowledge (AD, DNS, DHCP and permissions)

Basic networking support

Office 365 knowledge / MS Office

Exchange Mail

Routing knowledge

Wireless experience

End user support

Desktop/Laptop Support

Knowledge of Switching and routing

Working hours are between 8:00 and 17:00 Monday to Friday.

Learn more/Apply for this position