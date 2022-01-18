Oracle DBA at QES

My client based in Cape Town (North) is currently looking for a Junior Oracle DBA to join them on a permanent basis
Junior Oracle DBA Position
Perform general Oracle database administration tasks on Oracle 19E installations for a centrally hosted Oracle solution for African countries, as well as support of in-country hosted implementations.
Oracle is deployed on both Linux and Windows.
This position includes both system – and application database support.
Specific daily tasks will include:
Oracle PDB and schema management and maintenance.
Database request handling.
Starting up and shutting down databases.
Database logical and physical storage structure changes and maintenance.
Application user access control and reviews, including application user licence monitoring.
Create, deploy and review DDL and DML to manage user data and schema objects.
Perform database backup and recovery when necessary, as well as monitor implemented backup processes.
Proactively monitoring the database’s health, report issues to senior DBA and actively take part in preventive or corrective actions.
Take part in application and DBMS troubleshooting investigations of business logic and /or performance issues by monitoring user activity and trace application session activity.
Specific Technical Skill Requirements and proficiency:
- DBMS Backups
Perform database backups (Hot/Cold Backups) using RMAN.
Perform schema based backups using export and import utilities.
- Database Security
Implement and maintain database user roles and privileges.
Monitored and manage direct database access and database privileges.
- Disaster Recovery
Understand disaster recovery principles and take part in DR exercises.
- Linux and MS OS Proficiency
Working knowledge of the underlying Linux – and Microsoft OS to perform basic Oracle DBMS tasks.
Sound knowledge of OS level DBMS utilities. (IMPDB, EXPDB, RMAN etc)
- Pl/Sql – DDL and DML
DDL creation for database object manipulation using basic SQL, PL/SQL scripts SQL procedures. (All database schema objects – tables, indexes, views, database link, PL/SQL procedures and triggers)
Work with application teams to implement business logic changes using PL/SQL scripts.
Create DML for business user requests and extracts.
Database maintenance job creation, scheduling and monitoring.
- Management Tool Knowledge
Sound working knowledge of Toad and OEM for daily task management.
Non-Technical Requirements and Proficiency:
Apart from technical skills, service delivery – as well as a personal development mindset, is imperative.
There are many learning opportunities and the solutions the DBAs are involved in, spans many areas and solutions.
Service Delivery Orientation
- Service Improvement mindset
- Participation in client forums
- DBMS Reporting as required
- Solution orientated mindset
- Knowledge and basic understanding of available Oracle DBMS products and supporting services.
- Understanding of service management principles and processes
Client Service Orientation
- Respect for self and others
- Can-do Attitude
- Maintain client relationships
- Well-developed interpersonal and communication skills
- Decision making skills
Organisational Skills
- Manage own workload
- Escalate when required
- Follow up to conclusion
- Work Documentation
Desired Skills:
- Oracle Database Administration
- Database administration
- Oracle Database
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric