Oracle DBA at QES

My client based in Cape Town (North) is currently looking for a Junior Oracle DBA to join them on a permanent basis

Junior Oracle DBA Position

Perform general Oracle database administration tasks on Oracle 19E installations for a centrally hosted Oracle solution for African countries, as well as support of in-country hosted implementations.

Oracle is deployed on both Linux and Windows.

This position includes both system – and application database support.

Specific daily tasks will include:

Oracle PDB and schema management and maintenance.

Database request handling.

Starting up and shutting down databases.

Database logical and physical storage structure changes and maintenance.

Application user access control and reviews, including application user licence monitoring.

Create, deploy and review DDL and DML to manage user data and schema objects.

Perform database backup and recovery when necessary, as well as monitor implemented backup processes.

Proactively monitoring the database’s health, report issues to senior DBA and actively take part in preventive or corrective actions.

Take part in application and DBMS troubleshooting investigations of business logic and /or performance issues by monitoring user activity and trace application session activity.

Specific Technical Skill Requirements and proficiency:

DBMS Backups

Perform database backups (Hot/Cold Backups) using RMAN.

Perform schema based backups using export and import utilities.

Database Security

Implement and maintain database user roles and privileges.

Monitored and manage direct database access and database privileges.

Disaster Recovery

Understand disaster recovery principles and take part in DR exercises.

Linux and MS OS Proficiency

Working knowledge of the underlying Linux – and Microsoft OS to perform basic Oracle DBMS tasks.

Sound knowledge of OS level DBMS utilities. (IMPDB, EXPDB, RMAN etc)

Pl/Sql – DDL and DML

DDL creation for database object manipulation using basic SQL, PL/SQL scripts SQL procedures. (All database schema objects – tables, indexes, views, database link, PL/SQL procedures and triggers)

Work with application teams to implement business logic changes using PL/SQL scripts.

Create DML for business user requests and extracts.

Database maintenance job creation, scheduling and monitoring.

Management Tool Knowledge

Sound working knowledge of Toad and OEM for daily task management.

Non-Technical Requirements and Proficiency:

Apart from technical skills, service delivery – as well as a personal development mindset, is imperative.

There are many learning opportunities and the solutions the DBAs are involved in, spans many areas and solutions.

Service Delivery Orientation

Service Improvement mindset

Participation in client forums

DBMS Reporting as required

Solution orientated mindset

Knowledge and basic understanding of available Oracle DBMS products and supporting services.

Understanding of service management principles and processes

Client Service Orientation

Respect for self and others

Can-do Attitude

Maintain client relationships

Well-developed interpersonal and communication skills

Decision making skills

Organisational Skills

Manage own workload

Escalate when required

Follow up to conclusion

Work Documentation

Desired Skills:

Oracle Database Administration

Database administration

Oracle Database

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position