Reference: JC52145

Our client who specializes in healthcare, retirement annuities and savings accounts, and life and short-term insurance in South Africa is seeking a Project Manager within the Centurion region Gauteng.

Duties include, but are not limited to:

Manage, facilitate, collaborate and co-ordinate the project delivery process with the lifecycle framework

Develop, maintain and distribute relevant project documentation (e.g. the project plan, strategy, scope and objectives)

Monitor, maintain and report on the project progress

Develop and maintain a relationship with future and existing clients and stakeholders

Achieve all project objectives and complete these objectives to the relevant clients’ satisfaction

Keep abreast of project management best practices and trends

Consult with internal and external stakeholders to pro-actively address issues and risks

Identify and manage dependencies between projects

Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service

Continuously develop own expertise in terms of professional, industry and legislation knowledge

Contribute to continuous innovation through the development, sharing and implementation of new ideas

Take ownership for driving career development

Position requirements as follows:

Project Management Qualification – Essential

Relevant B-Degree – Desirable

Min of 5 years’ experience managing projects in a diverse environment (essential)

Insurance industry experience (desirable)

Experience in / or exposure to AGILE methodologies/ Lean Thinking will be beneficial i.e scrum master role

IT Project experience will be an advantage

