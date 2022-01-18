Reference: JC52145
Our client who specializes in healthcare, retirement annuities and savings accounts, and life and short-term insurance in South Africa is seeking a Project Manager within the Centurion region Gauteng.
Duties include, but are not limited to:
- Manage, facilitate, collaborate and co-ordinate the project delivery process with the lifecycle framework
- Develop, maintain and distribute relevant project documentation (e.g. the project plan, strategy, scope and objectives)
- Monitor, maintain and report on the project progress
- Develop and maintain a relationship with future and existing clients and stakeholders
- Achieve all project objectives and complete these objectives to the relevant clients’ satisfaction
- Keep abreast of project management best practices and trends
- Consult with internal and external stakeholders to pro-actively address issues and risks
- Identify and manage dependencies between projects
- Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service
- Continuously develop own expertise in terms of professional, industry and legislation knowledge
- Contribute to continuous innovation through the development, sharing and implementation of new ideas
- Take ownership for driving career development
Position requirements as follows:
- Project Management Qualification – Essential
- Relevant B-Degree – Desirable
- Min of 5 years’ experience managing projects in a diverse environment (essential)
- Insurance industry experience (desirable)
- Experience in / or exposure to AGILE methodologies/ Lean Thinking will be beneficial i.e scrum master role
- IT Project experience will be an advantage
