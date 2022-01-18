React Developer

We are seeking front end developers to join our team servicing UK based clients. You must have strong communication skills and the ability to add value to existing product lines and develop high end bespoke software & applications, mobile apps and websites across all sectors, both commercial and not-for-profit. This role offers excellent career growth opportunities as well as lucrative incentives and benefits. The role is fully remote.

Activities will include:

Designing the front-end layer of our web application, which supports international companies in managing their translation projects

Active participation in software development processes such as code review, technical problem analysis and resolution

Cooperation within a small team (back-end & front-end) managed by a Project manager

Experience in developing web applications based on front-end technologies (including min. 2 years in React)

Very good knowledge of JavaScript

Knowledge of Redux/MobX

Knowledge of Webpack, Sass

Skills and Qualifications:

A minimum 3-year tertiary qualification from an accredited university, either in Commerce or Computer Sciences or Industrial Engineering;

Strong understanding of systems design and implementation;

Excellent technical skills;

Excellent problem-solving abilities;

Excellent communication skills.

Desired Skills:

React

JavaScript

