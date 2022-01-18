React Developer

Our client is a dynamic Business Information Systems Consulting firm and an equal opportunity employer who operate in a range of industries including banking, financial services and within the FMCG environment. They are looking for a REACT DEVELOPER for one of their UK based clients. This role is FULLY REMOTE

Activities include:

Designing the front-end layer of our web application, which supports international companies in managing their translation projects

Active participation in software development processes such as code review, technical problem analysis and resolution

Cooperation within a small team (back-end & front-end) managed by a Project manager

Experience in developing web applications based on front-end technologies (including min. 2 years in React)

Very good knowledge of JavaScript

Knowledge of Redux/MobX

Knowledge of Webpack, Sass

Skills and Qualifications:

A minimum 3-year tertiary qualification from an accredited university, either in Commerce or Computer Sciences or Industrial Engineering;

Strong understanding of systems design and implementation;

Excellent technical skills;

Excellent problem-solving abilities;

Excellent communication skills.

Desired Skills:

Redux

Webpack

Javascript

MobX

Sass

JavaScript React

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

