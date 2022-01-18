React Developer

Jan 18, 2022

Our client is a dynamic Business Information Systems Consulting firm and an equal opportunity employer who operate in a range of industries including banking, financial services and within the FMCG environment. They are looking for a REACT DEVELOPER for one of their UK based clients. This role is FULLY REMOTE

Activities include:

  • Designing the front-end layer of our web application, which supports international companies in managing their translation projects
  • Active participation in software development processes such as code review, technical problem analysis and resolution
  • Cooperation within a small team (back-end & front-end) managed by a Project manager
  • Experience in developing web applications based on front-end technologies (including min. 2 years in React)
  • Very good knowledge of JavaScript
  • Knowledge of Redux/MobX
  • Knowledge of Webpack, Sass

Skills and Qualifications:

  • A minimum 3-year tertiary qualification from an accredited university, either in Commerce or Computer Sciences or Industrial Engineering;
  • Strong understanding of systems design and implementation;
  • Excellent technical skills;
  • Excellent problem-solving abilities;
  • Excellent communication skills.

Desired Skills:

  • Redux
  • Webpack
  • Javascript
  • MobX
  • Sass
  • JavaScript React

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

