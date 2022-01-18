Our client is a dynamic Business Information Systems Consulting firm and an equal opportunity employer who operate in a range of industries including banking, financial services and within the FMCG environment. They are looking for a REACT DEVELOPER for one of their UK based clients. This role is FULLY REMOTE
Activities include:
- Designing the front-end layer of our web application, which supports international companies in managing their translation projects
- Active participation in software development processes such as code review, technical problem analysis and resolution
- Cooperation within a small team (back-end & front-end) managed by a Project manager
- Experience in developing web applications based on front-end technologies (including min. 2 years in React)
- Very good knowledge of JavaScript
- Knowledge of Redux/MobX
- Knowledge of Webpack, Sass
Skills and Qualifications:
- A minimum 3-year tertiary qualification from an accredited university, either in Commerce or Computer Sciences or Industrial Engineering;
- Strong understanding of systems design and implementation;
- Excellent technical skills;
- Excellent problem-solving abilities;
- Excellent communication skills.
Apply now for more info 🙂
Desired Skills:
- Redux
- Webpack
- Javascript
- MobX
- Sass
- JavaScript React
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree