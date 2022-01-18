Senior C# .Net Analyst Programmer with Angular

Ever wondered what a company that invests as much time and resources in your future as they do in their own would look like?

My client is a JSE listed financial products and services conglomerate exploring the market for expert Senior .Net Analyst Programmers to work in the banking and foreign exchange markets.

In this full remote and permanent role, you will have the pleasure of driving development, maintenance, configuration and enhancement of a variety of applications utilizing C#.NET, Angular and Restful services, hosted on Microsoft SQL Server databases on Web and Mobile platforms.

Requirements:

6 years’ experience in developing & supporting C#.Net desktop or web application development in an enterprise environment

Decent skills in Microsoft SQL Server

Understanding of Microsoft .Net technologies with emphasis on C# development (Visual Studio, HTML5, ASP.Net, JavaScript, CSS, .Net 4 and up, Angular 9+)

Other skills include MS-SSRS, Azure DevOps, Test Driven Development, & SQL Management Studio

Qualifications:

University degree in computer science, engineering, or similar.

Reference Number for this position is DB53600 which is a full remote and permanent position offering a cost to company salary of up to R780k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Darryn on [Email Address Removed] or call me on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

