Senior Java & PHP Developer (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A National Communications company in Joburg urgently seeks the coding expertise of a self-driven Senior Java and PHP Developer to play a critical role in developing systems or applications that facilitates various data projects for online consumer engagement. The ideal candidate must have an IT related Degree / Diploma / Certificate and formal training in PHP, SQL, Java with 5 years relevant work experience including Database Development. You must have full knowledge of native PHP Development without the support of frameworks, OOP and related principles, a good understanding of security protocols and standards and able to communicate tech solutions. You must have a flexible approach, stay abreast of the latest technologies and able to respond to a changing [URL Removed] collaboratively as part of a team.

Offer wider technical support when needed.

MySQL must be proficient in writing queries and query tuning.

Linux using Command Line Interface.

Database Design understanding the principles of database design is essential.

Flexibility to learn new languages when required.

Diagnose and resolve production performance issues.

Maintain and support previously built applications.

Maintain and build new services and plugins.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

IT related Degree/Diploma/Certificate and formal training in related programming language; PHP, SQL, Java, etc.

Experience/Skills –

At least 5 years relevant work experience.

5 years Database Development experience.

Full knowledge of native PHP Development without the support of frameworks.

Full understanding of OOP and all related principles.

Good understanding of security protocols and standards.

Ability to communicate technical solutions.

Able to follow strict coding standards.

Fluent in English.

Advantageous

Amazon Web Services experience.

Data Warehouse experience.

Understanding database administration.

Web Services protocols (e.g., SOAP, REST API).

Jira software experience.

Building systems for secure access and prevention of unauthorized intrusion.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong analytical ability.

Capable of problem solving with minimal supervision.

Good interpersonal and communication skill, stress management and capable of multitasking.

