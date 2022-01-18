Senior .NET Developer

Senior .NET developer responsible for building and maintaining .NET applications using C#, ASP.NET MVC, Web API, .Net Core, MS SQL.

Your primary responsibility will be to design, develop, monitor and maintain in-house developed and 3rd party applications , providing innovative tools to the Finance & HR team, the automation of business processes and transitioning from the legacy .Net Framework to the latest stable .Net 5 (Core) technology.

Overall disposition

Strong work ethic, self-motivated with a strong team spirit;

Excellent multi-tasking skills;

Quality driven;

Strives to create optimal systems and simple procedures;

Cool under pressure;

Enjoys initiating and sharing ideas with a strong ability and passion to mentor others;

Prefers agile development and a self-organizing team environment;

Ability to communicate well with both technical and non-technical staff;

No compromise attitude towards system security and stability;

Is a servant leader.

Responsibilities

The ideal candidate will have experience with, and a keen interest in financial systems. You will pride yourself in accurate results following standard accounting practices. You should be willing to learn and work with new technologies to serve operational and stakeholder requirements. This role’s focus will be on the following:

Monitor in house developed and 3rd party financial application ecosystem.

Identify bottlenecks and bugs, and devise solutions to mitigate and address these issues.

Translate user stories and use cases into functional applications.

Design, build, and maintain efficient, reusable, and reliable code.

Ensure the best possible performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications.

Integrate financial systems.

Automate business processes.

Help maintain code quality, organization, and automatization.

Requirements

Technical Requirements

Proven ability in delivering high-quality software within an agile environment.

8 -10 years working in a software development environment.

Proficiency in C#, ASP.NET Core, .Net Framework, ASP.NET MVC, Web API, Blazor and MS SQL with a good knowledge of their ecosystems.

Skill for writing reusable libraries.

Experience with popular web application frameworks.

Proficient understanding of code versioning tools.

Have a good understanding of software testing concepts and techniques.

Be well versed in software engineering tools and best practices (SOLID, OOP, SDLC).

Extensive experience with unit testing and integration testing.

Experience with microservice architecture.

Qualifications

BSc or BTech majoring in Computer Science will be advantageous

Desired Skills:

.Net

C#.Net Development

MVC

MS SQL

OOP

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Great leader within respective field or IT and Technology

