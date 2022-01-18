SENIOR SOFTWARE DEVELOPER

The successful incumbent will be responsible for:

Building and maintaining a software stack that provides various services to students, universities and employers.

The primary technologies that used are

NestJS with GraphQL on the backend

VueJS on the frontend.

Their infrastructure is configured using Terraform and they use Kubernetes for their deployment and cluster configuration.

Their product is currently hosted on Digital Ocean for the backend and Netlify on the frontend.

Primary responsibilities:

Leading a team of 2 – 4 developers of various skill levels

Providing guidance on the system design and architecture

Working with universities to integrate with their systems

Planning and performing development tasks from concept to implementation

Job Requirements

Proven experience working with modern NodeJS or back-end frameworks using NodeJS

Proven experience with a modern web-based frontend framework like Vue, React or Angular

Experience communicating progress to technical and non-technical stakeholders

Employer & Job Benefits:

Nil

